6 Fruits Best for Digestion for Women

Digestion is, simply put, the process through which your body absorbs nutrients from the food you eat. It's one of the most vital processes in your body that takes place in your gut, and directly or indirectly affects your health and overall well-being.

Digestive issues can take a toll on your body. Indigestion, bloating, gas, acidity and in some cases, even stomach ulcers can be a result of a troubled gut and poor digestive system.

It's important to take care of what you eat and try to include as many health-boosting foods as possible. Fruits are a good option to improve your digestive and gut health, as they are rich in fibre, are good sources of vitamins and minerals, and low in calories.

Eat Fruits for Better Digestion

In general, any and all fruit can be had in moderation after a meal to aid in digestion. Different fruits provide different health benefits. By varying the fruit you have every day, you can ensure a continued intake of various vital nutrients present in different fruits.

Some fruits that aid in digestion because of their nutrients and enzymes have been mentioned below. Try to have at least one of these fruits daily to maintain good digestive health.

Here's a look at six such fruits, especially for women, to aid in digestion:

1) Apple

An apple a day can indeed keep the doctor away. Apples are packed with antioxidants, vitamins,and minerals that keep your body in tip-top condition.

The fruit is abundant in pectin, a form of soluble prebiotic fibre that nourishes beneficial gut bacteria and aids in their production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). These chemicals affect hunger, weight growth, and health of the intestinal lining and the immune system.

Pectin is also essential for maintaining regular bowel motions and preventing constipation.

It's easy to incorporate apples into your diet, as they pair well with practically any type of meal, sweet or savoury. Eat apples as a snack, or incorporate them into fruit salads. You can also bake them with duck, serve them with pork or make an apple strudel. It can even be fermented with cabbage to create the probiotic food sauerkraut.

2) Kiwi

Did you know that kiwi skin is edible? Yes, kiwi skin offers many of the same nutrients that are present in its flesh, only more. Kiwi skin is a rich source of folate, vitamin E and fibre.

A cup of kiwi provides the maximum recommended daily amount of vitamin C (273 percent of your RDV). This tiny fruit includes prebiotic fibres that increase the number of probiotic Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus, as well as butyrate-producing Faecalibacterium. That protects the gut and helps maintain a balanced microbiome.

Kiwi fruit contains an enzyme called actinidin, which may facilitate protein digestion. Two kiwis give 20% of the required daily amount of fibre, which aids in digestion, and promotes colon health and regular bowel movements.

Kiwis are easy to have after meal. In the summer, you can make a sugarfree kiwi sorbet with honey or kiwi ice pops. The sour fruit can also be made into a yummy chutney, which you can use with anything from sandwiches to salads.

3) Banana

Bananas are an excellent source of dietary fibre, protein, potassium, vitamin B6 and manganese. The high fibre content in bananas promotes intestinal regularity and accelerates digestion.

Both plantains and unripe bananas are rich in resistant starch and inulin, two prebiotic fibres that nourish beneficial gut bacteria. They use it to produce short-chain fatty acids that combat inflammation and maintain a healthy gut lining.

4) Grapefruit

Citrus fruits will not put you in a good mood and will reduce the feeling of nausea. However, they can provide you with a blast of essential nutrients. Including citrus fruit after a meal can help in digestion and promote satiety for longer hours.

Grapefruit is a low-calorie, vitamin-rich option that has a positive effect on the gut microbiome, as it contains polyphenols, such as naringin, which stimulates the production of short-chain fatty acids.

These compounds inhibit the growth of pathogenic bacteria and increase the presence of commensal bacteria that coexist with your beneficial bacteria.

5) Blueberry

Blueberries are a superfruit you must include in your overall diet. Bursting full of antioxidants that protect you against cellular damage, these berries are also rich in vitamins C and K.

Blueberries act as a prebiotic, and their consumption in fresh, frozen, dried and supplement-form promotes good digestion, combats inflammation and prevents intestinal dysbiosis. A cup of blueberry provides 14 percent of the recommended daily amount of fibre.

Pound up some blueberries, and put them in your yogurt with honey to satisfy your sweet cravings after a meal. You can also add them to breakfast smoothies, waffles, pancakes and pies.

6) Apricot

Apricots have been shown to improve digestive health. A cup (165 grams) of sliced apricots has 3.3 grams of fibre, which is 8.6% of the DV for men and 13.2% of the DV for women.

Apricots contain both soluble and insoluble fibres. The fruit is particularly high in soluble fibre, which is essential for maintaining healthy blood glucose and cholesterol levels.

In addition, fibre slows the passage of food through the digestive tract and nourishes good gut microorganisms. A healthier gut microbiome is associated with a lower obesity risk. Although a single apricot (35 grams) contains only 0.7 gram of fibre, it's fine to consume several at once.

Takeaway

The best time to consume fruit for better digestion is after your meal. That way, you can subvert any sweet cravings and also bring some fibre into your digestive processes. Have them after your breakfast or lunch to obtain the maximum benefits.

