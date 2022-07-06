5 Health Benefits of Vitamin D

Everyone’s heard of how spending time in the sun provides you with vitamin D, but is that the only way to acquire it? What’s so great about vitamin D?

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, meaning it gets absorbed in the body when there's adequate fats present. It comprises vitamins D1, D2 and D3. Unlike water-soluble vitamins, like vitamins C and B-complex, these vitamins do not absorb as easily into the body and require you to consume fats to facilitate their absorption.

Other fat soluble vitamins are vitamins A, E and K. Vitamin D is also produced in the body when it's directly exposed to sunlight. Moreover, it can also be acquired from the foods we eat.

Some sources of vitamin D are:

• Seafood

• Egg yolks

• Milk

• Yogurt

• Beef liver

• Mushrooms

• Fortified cereals and juices.

While obtaining this vitamin from natural food sources is viable, it may be difficult for certain groups of the population, such as vegetarians and vegans, to get their required intake. So, it can also be taken in the form of supplements, such as multivitamins, tablets and gummies.

What are the Health Benefits of Vitamin D?

This vitamin is essential for a number of physiological processes in the body. Whether you get your share of it from supplements or natural food sources, the roles Vitamin D plays remains the same.

Some of its health benefits are:

#1 Maintains bone health

Vitamin D is essential for the development of bones. It facilitates the absorption of minerals necessary to strengthen bones, increasing their mineral density. In fact, a deficiency of this vitamin in children can lead to irregular bone growth or even soft bones, which eventually translates to rickets. Further, it can lead to osteoporosis in later years.

#2 Boosts immune function

Regular intake of these vitamins improves immune health and reduces the risk of chronic illnesses. Studies show that a deficiency in vitamin D is a common link among individuals with diabetes, asthma and arthritis.

#3 Regulates mood

Research has shown that individuals found a reduction in symptoms of depression and anxiety after taking vitamin D supplements regularly. While further research is needed on the subject, it's safe to say that regular intake can aid with reducing these symptoms.

#4 Reduces risk of chronic illnesses

Vitamin D is believed to be helpful in reducing the risk of certain diseases, such as heart disease, hypertension, rheumatoid arthritis, respiratory diseases and irritable bowel syndrome.

#5 Facilitates absorption of minerals

This vitamin is known to facilitate the absorption of essential minerals, such as calcium and phosphorous. These contribute to the development and mineralisation of bones.

Yes, you get some good vitamin D from the sun, but let’s not neglect our diet. This vitamin is helpful for several functions as discussed above.

Nevertheless, it's advisable not to miss out on any of the essential vitamins we are supposed to consume. Perhaps consider taking a multivitamin even if you follow a non-vegetarian diet.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you consume adequate vitamin D? Not really. Yes! 0 votes so far