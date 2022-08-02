6 Best Yoga Poses for IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)

IBS (irritable bowel sysndrome) is one of the most prevalent but least talked about conditions. Constant cycles of gas, bloating, constipation and diarrhea are not only taxing on your digestive system but also wreak havoc on your confidence and self-esteem.

There are many natural remedies for IBS, and one of the more prominent as well as effective ones is yoga. If you have IBS, yoga is a good choice, as it can help you feel less stressed.

It's also not an aerobic activity, so you won't be jumping around and jarring your intestines. Moreover, there are some poses that can help with IBS symptoms like gas and bloating.

Yoga Poses to Relieve Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

Check out these six basic yoga poses to help you relieve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS):

1) Half Knee to Chest Pose

This pose helps relieve gas and bloating as well as strengthen your abdominal cells.

Here's how you do this yoga pose:

Lie down on your back, with your knees bent and feet on the floor.

Pull your right thigh into your chest while keeping your right knee bent.

Wrap your right hand's fingers around your right shin or hamstring.

Start to pull your right leg, which is bent, towards your chest and a little to the right.

You can also make the leg on the other side long.

Make sure your head and shoulders aren't tense while you're on the ground.

Take a few deep breaths, and put your foot back on the floor. Do the same thing on the other side.

You might find it useful to do a few more rounds on each side.

2) Adho Mukha Svanasana

This pose energises and rejuvenates the body. The Downward-Facing Dog is good for people with IBS, as it lengthens the spine and strengthens the abdominal muscles.

Here's how you do this pose:

Start in the tabletop position with your hands under your shoulders and knees under your hips. Flatten your feet (toes not tucked).

Put your hands a few inches in front of your shoulders, and curl your toes under.

As you breathe in, press into your hands, and straighten your legs. Your tailbone should be the highest point of your body and lead you into a triangle shape with your body and the floor.

Pull the front of your rib cage in while pressing down with all ten fingers and extending your heels toward the floor. If your legs feel tight, move your feet around.

As you hold this pose, take five slow, deep breaths.

3) Wide Legged Forward Fold

This yoga asana relieves stress and gas pain related to IBS. It can also help you get rid of constipation.

Here's how you do this pose:

Stand tall with your feet slightly farther apart than shoulder-width apart and toes pointing outward.

Bring your hands to your hips, and bend your knees just a little bit.

Take a deep breath to get ready, and as you let the air out, bend forward from your hips, and let your fingertips fall to the floor.

Take a few deep breaths. When you're ready to get out of the pose, bring your hands back to your hips, and press into your feet to get back to standing.

You can keep your palms or fingers on the ground, or you can clasp the elbow of the opposite hand with the hand of the same hand, and sway.

You can either stretch your arms forward as your head relaxes, and keep your weight on your feet, or you can walk your arms through the space between your legs.

4) Dhanurasana

The Bow pose is another backbend, but this one goes a little deeper. It can help alleviate tiredness, stress and even constipation.

Here's how you do this pose:

Lay on your stomach on the floor, with your hands next to you and palms up.

Exhale, and bend your knees, bringing your heels to your buttocks and reaching back to grab your ankles.

As you breathe in, lift your heels away from your glutes, and lift your thighs off the floor at the same time.

This move will push your belly against the floor and lift your head and upper torso off the floor.

Hold for three deep, calm breaths, and slowly let go as you exhale to fall flat on your back.

Repeat.

5) Cat Cow Pose

The cat-cow pose massages the digestive system and spinal column from the inside, helping boost digestion.

Here's how you do this pose:

Start by putting your hands and knees together like a table.

You can start with your palms stacked under your shoulders and knees under your hips, but you may find it helpful to spread your hands out or change where your knees are.

Keep your tabletop from falling by collapsing in your chest by pushing the floor away.

When you let your breath out, press even harder through your palms to round your back.

At the same time, drop your chin toward your chest till you can see your navel. At this point, you'll look like a cat.

When you inhale, lift your heart, head and tailbone up towards the sky while arching your back and relaxing your belly. It's called the cow pose.

Continue moving your spine by bending and stretching it and switching between the cat pose and the cow pose as you breathe in and out.

Do at least five sequences.

6) Reclining Abdominal Twist

This pose stretches and relieves your abdominal muscles. It also massages the organs of your digestive system.

Here's how you do use this pose:

Lay on your back with your legs stretched out straight.

As you let your breath out, bend your right knee, and pull it close to your stomach. Take a few deep breaths.

Cross your right leg over your body, and roll it to the outside of your left thigh and hip.

Reach your right arm straight back from your shoulder, palm facing up.

Let your right shoulder blade rise off the ground so that the spiral of your posture goes from your legs up through your pelvis, spine, ribs and chest.

If the pose feels too hard, support the right knee and/ or right arm with a blanket or something else.

Feel your breath stretching your lower belly, side waist and chest from the inside out as you rest in the pose.

Hold this position for five to ten breaths, and go back to lying on your back.

Do it again on your left side.

Takeaway

IBS is a condition that can degrade your quality of life and affect your productivity. A healthy gut is one less thing to worry about. If you suffer from IBS, try to include the aforementioned yoga asanas in your exercise routine to relieve yourself from gas and bloating.

