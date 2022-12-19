Regular practice of certain hip stretches and exercises is one of the best ways to reduce tightness, improve mobility, and build strength in your hips and surrounding muscles.

Having tight and painful hips is a common problem, especially among adults who work in a seated position for longer durations. Women, too, are more prone to tight hips and injuries. Luckily, there are several hip stretches that can make your everyday movements simpler while also increasing the strength and mobility of your lower body muscles.

To keep your hips mobile and flexible, we have listed a few of the best stretching exercises that you must practice daily. Incorporate the given hip stretches and exercises into your workout routine to strengthen the muscles and improve your range of motion.

5 Hip Stretches and Exercises for Mobility and Strength

1. Clamshell

Clamshell is one of the best hip stretches that helps build strength and improve mobility in your hips, glutes, and thighs. Plus, it eases tightness in the lower back and stimulates the pelvic muscles.

Instructions:

Lie on your right side with your knees bent, and loop a resistance band around your thighs.

Creating tension in the band, start to rotate your left leg as high as possible, and pause at the top and return to the start.

Repeat a few more times, before switching sides and continuing.

2. Frog Squat

Frog squats are one of the functional and most useful hip stretches and exercises that tone the glutes and hip muscles. It is a beginner-friendly exercise that also helps relieve tightness in the hips.

Instructions:

Stand upright with your feet wider than shoulder-width.

Keep your toes turned diagonally and ensure that your knees are in line with your ankles.

Press through your heels and push your hips back to lower yourself towards the floor.

Go as low as you can, then hold the position for about 10 seconds.

Press your knees firmly using your elbows, then stand back up to the start.

Repeat the exercise.

3. Side Leg Raise

The side leg raise is also one of the best and most beneficial hip stretches that strengthen the muscles and improve mobility. Alongside the hips, this exercise also targets the glutes and helps tone them.

Instructions:

Lie down straight on your left side with both your legs stacked over one another.

Keep your left side below your head and your right hand on your waist.

From there, lift your right leg as high as you comfortably can, and pause at the top.

Slowly lower your leg to the initial position, then repeat a few times more.

Switch sides and continue the exercise.

4. Single-Leg Bridge

The single-leg bridge not only stretches the hips but strengthens your glutes, hamstrings, and core as well. Additionally, it improves your posture too.

Instructions:

Lie on your back on a mat with your knees bent and feet on the floor towards your hips. Place your arms beside your body.

Now extend your left leg straight as high as you can, and simultaneously, lift your hips towards the floor.

Hold the position, then lower your hips back to the start.

Extend your right leg up and repeat the exercise.

5. Butterfly Stretch

The butterfly stretch is one of the best hip stretches that helps open your hips, relieve tightness, and also improve mobility. It is an ideal exercise for people with arthritis. To make this exercise more convenient, place a cushion under your sitting bones or blocks under your thighs.

Instructions:

Sit straight with the soles of your feet together and your knees bent.

Hold your feet with both hands and gently press your knees towards the floor using your elbows.

Feel the stretch in your hips and thighs.

Hold the position for 20 seconds and then release.

For a deeper stretch, bring your heels closer to your body.

Takeaway

While good hip mobility can make your everyday movements simpler, tight hips, on the other hand, can lead to postural problems, lower back pain, and joint issues. This is why it is essential to add hip stretches and exercises to your routine if you want to improve your flexibility, strength, and mobility.

The key is to opt for exercises that are most suited to your fitness preferences. It is also important to consult a doctor before starting any exercise program, especially if you have health concerns related to your heart. Be safe and practice consistently to see great results.

