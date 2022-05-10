Where is Casey White now? Escaped inmate captured as corrections officer Vicki White shoots self dead after car chase 

Casey White, an Alabama capital murder suspect who escaped from prison on April 29, was captured following a high-speed chase in Evansville, Indiana, ending a nearly two-week manhunt.

Shortly after, corrections officer Vicky White, who allegedly helped Casey escape from prison, shot herself in the head. She was reportedly taken to Evansville Deaconess Midtown Hospital and pronounced dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton confirmed the news in an official statement to NewsNation Prime:

“Unfortunately it turned out like this, but at the same time, it doesn’t surprise me. My concern was Casey White would kill her. But, also in the back of my head, I’ve been concerned that if they were both caught this might happen.”

Singleton also mentioned that he anticipated a similar situation after Vicky was caught and feared for the result:

“Knowing Vicky and what she’d be facing coming back — and more than facing the charges, facing her family and coworkers — I was just concerned that would really weigh on her and if it came down to a situation like it did today, this would be the result.”

Terror Alarm @terror_alarm Urgent: Fugitive Casey White is in custody and Vicky White, the officer who helped him, has shot and killed herself.

Authorities also took Casey to the hospital for treatment for his injuries, but investigators mentioned that his condition was “not that bad.” He is reportedly cooperating with officials regarding the investigation and is expected to be taken back to Alabama for arraignment.

How did Vicky and Casey White escape from prison?

On April 29, Alabama capital murder inmate Casey White reportedly escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center. Surveillance footage later showed corrections officer Vicky White leading a shackled Casey away from prison in her own sheriff’s vehicle.

According to Newsweek, Vicky told her colleagues she was transporting Casey for a mental health evaluation in court. She also told the booking officer that she would be attending a personal medical appointment after dropping Casey off as she was unwell.

However, it was later revealed that the duo never arrived in court and Vicky did not have a medical appointment scheduled. The revelation led to a highly publicized federal manhunt and the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for Vicky White. She was reportedly charged with permitting or facilitating Casey's escape.

Brian Entin @BrianEntin Updated photos of Casey White and Vicky White.

Note what Vicky could look like with brown hair.

Meeting up with one of Vicky's former coworkers later when he gets off work.

If you spot them -- investigators emphasize they are likely armed and dangerous. Updated photos of Casey White and Vicky White.Note what Vicky could look like with brown hair.Meeting up with one of Vicky's former coworkers later when he gets off work.If you spot them -- investigators emphasize they are likely armed and dangerous. https://t.co/e5hB82Koow

Casey White was charged with two counts of capital murder in September 2020 for the fatal stabbing of Connie Ridgeway and awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail prior to his disappearance. He was already serving a separate prison sentence for a 2015 home invasion, carjacking and police chase incident.

As per NBC News, officials said Vicky and Casey had a “special relationship” for at least two years and the duo often communicated over the phone. Sheriff Singleton previously reported that Vicky gave Casey "special treatment" like providing him with extra food in prison.

Vicky and Casey White were first reported missing at around 3:30 pm on April 29 after the former’s phone went to voicemail following repeated attempts to contact her. The U.S. Marshals Service reportedly offered $15,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White and $10,000 for information related to the capture of Vicky White.

Following several days of search investigations, an Indiana car wash manager tipped off the U.S. Marshals Service about a suspicious truck left at his business for several days. The manager even showed surveillance footage of a man appearing to resemble the escaped inmate.

Investigators reportedly found a 2007 Ford Edge abandoned in Williamson County, Tennessee. The couple were rumored to be traveling in the same vehicle. Officials were then on the lookout for a 2006 Ford F-150 that the pair presumably used after abandoning their first car.

As officials began conducting a surveillance operation, U.S. Marshal Matt Keely reported that Vicky was spotted exiting an Evansville Road hotel with a wig on. Shortly after, she fled the hotel with Casey, prompting the U.S. Marshals to chase their vehicle down the road.

THE SAD TRUTH @SmnWeekly BREAKING:



Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody after being caught in Evansville Indiana.



Vicky White has been hospitalized after shooting herself. BREAKING:Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody after being caught in Evansville Indiana. Vicky White has been hospitalized after shooting herself.

The high-speed chase came to an end after authorities closed in on Casey and Vicky’s black Ford truck, resulting in a crash that left the vehicle wrecked. The duo were apprehended in Evansville, Indiana, nearly 200 miles from the Lauderdale County Jail.

After the confrontation, Vicky shot herself in the head inside the vehicle while Casey surrendered to authorities. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steven W. Lockyear told WHNT that the former died around from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”

A look into Casey White’s current whereabouts

Casey White was taken to a local hospital after surrendering to authorities following a high-speed car chase pursuit that led to his capture. He reportedly did not suffer any major injuries and currently remains in custody.

Sheriff Singleton confirmed that Casey was taken into custody and thanked the U.S. Marshals for their support:

“Casey White is now back in custody, and I cannot express enough to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for the assistance. Their agents were actually the ones involved in the pursuit.”

He further mentioned that the inmate will never get the chance to be out in public again:

“We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again and that’s a good thing, not just for our community but that’s a good thing for this country.”

Singleton also confirmed that Casey will be confined to his cell and never get out of prison:

“He will be in a cell by himself. He will stay in handcuffs and shackles while he's in that cell and if he wants to sue me for violating his civil rights, so be it. He's not getting out of this jail again. I'll assure you that.”

Casey White will soon be taken back to the Lauderdale County Jail where he will be arraigned for his crimes.

