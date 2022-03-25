Why did Nines go to prison? Rapper reveals he has been released after being sentenced to 28 months in jail

Nines was recently released from prison. The rapper revealed the news on Instagram and posted videos of himself before and after a trip to the barber.

He was jailed for two years in October after admitting to a plot to sneak the class B drug in from Poland and Spain. Fans were excited to hear the news and expressed their happiness on social media.

MR. WORDLEWIDE @isthatscully Nines is free & the sun is shining? Coincidence? I think not Nines is free & the sun is shining? Coincidence? I think not

Reasons behind Nines’ arrest

Nines was sentenced to 28 months in October 2021 (Image via Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

Also known as Courtney Leon Freckleton, he admitted to a charge related to a plot with others to import 28 kilograms of cannabis from Spain and Poland. He also admitted a charge of money laundering relating to a debt worth £98,000 and the street value of the cannabis.

He was sentenced to 28 months in HM Prison Wormwood Scrubs on October 1 and had previously served 18 months in possession of the same drug to supply.

Courtney was a senior partner in the enterprise, with associates calling him "Big Boss" in messages. He was arrested in police raids around London and Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, in an operation that emerged from the infiltration of encrypted messaging service Encrochat.

The network was used by several criminals internationally and was brought down by the authorities in 2021 after being hacked by French investigators.

The defense said in mitigation that Nines was ashamed at having let people down. He stated that he has a great heart, as evidenced by his community work in Brent and around London with young people.

The judge admitted that his character references were some of the best he had ever read. Freckleton was sentenced along with his co-conspirator and business partner Jason Thompson. The latter pleaded guilty to the same charges and was jailed for 28 months.

In brief, about Nines

The 32-year-old released his first mixtape, From Church Road to Hollywood in 2012 followed by Gone Till November in 2013. His online videos for the third mixtape, Loyal to the Soil, received grand feedback.

The track Can’t Blame Me from his fourth mixtape, One Foot In, received 19 million views and was a prequel to his first album.

He then signed to XL Recordings in 2016 and partnered with them to release his first studio album, One Foot Out, in 2017. The album was loved by the public and reached the fourth spot in the UK Albums chart.

Nines released his first single, I See You Shining, in 2018 and it topped on the 37th spot on the UK Singles Chart. His third studio album, Crabs in a Bucket, was released by Zino Records and Warner Records in August 2020 and it featured guest appearances from artists like Roy Woods, NSG, Nafe Smallz, and others.

