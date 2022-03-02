Who is Aryn Drake-Lee? All about Jesse Williams' ex-wife as couple settle child custody dispute

Jesse Williams has signed a new child custody agreement with his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee.

E! News acquired court documents where the ex-couple would continue to share legal custody of their daughter Sadie and son Maceo. However, Williams will have tie-breaking authority over COVID-19 protocols for a year if they cannot agree on things like vaccinations for their children.

A judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court granted the actor’s request to modify his custodial schedule so that it aligns with his work in the Broadway production of Take Me Out.

The judge’s ruling mentioned that the Brooklyn’s Finest actor would now have four consecutive days per month with his children in New York, with the two being on weekends.

Although Drake-Lee’s request to reduce Jesse’s custodial time was rejected, the judge approved her request that if her ex cancels some parenting time, he cannot ‘uncancel’ it unless there is a mutual agreement in writing. The duo must also meet and confer about extracurricular activities for their children.

If the parents don’t agree, Drake-Lee has tie-breaking authority for each curricular activity at a time for each child this year and could use it in case it doesn’t impede on Williams’ holidays or time with the kids in New York.

In brief about Jesse Williams’ ex-wife

Born on December 12, 1981, Aryn Drake-Lee is a real estate broker mostly known as the ex-wife of actor Jesse Williams. She has worked for real estate agencies like Webb and Booker and William B. May.

Drake-Lee is currently an Associate Real Estate Broker at Brown Harris Stevens. She is fluent in French and Spanish and also developed the Ebroji GIF Keyboard App.

Drake-Lee attended Barnard College at Columbia University and began her career in Harlem under the training of Webb and Booker, the largest black management company. Brown Harris Stevens says that she is one of the most successful brokers in their Park Slope office.

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee relationship timeline

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee first met when the former was working as a history teacher in a high school in New York City. They tied the knot on September 1, 2012, in Los Angeles.

The former couple welcomed their first child, Sadie, in December 2013 and their son, Maceo Williams, in October 2015.

Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee got married in 2012 (Image via Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images)

The 40-year-old then filed for divorce from his wife in April 2017. A judge then ruled that the pair would share joint legal custody of their children and ordered Williams to pay $160,000 to his ex, including $100,000 as an advance towards spousal and child support and $60,000 towards attorney fees.

The Grey’s Anatomy star was then ordered to pay $50,000 per month as spousal support to Drake-Lee and divide the residuals he earned during their marriage.

He was also held responsible for her attorney and accounting fees. And even though Williams was granted joint physical custody of their children in March 2018, he hit back at Drake-Lee’s request for money, claiming that he was already paying her a lot.

The duo has been facing each other on the court for a long time. Their divorce was finalized in 2020, and they agreed to joint and legal custody of their children. They also agreed to consult each other before posting photos of their kids on social media.

