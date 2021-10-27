"Acting erratically": Andrew Glennon accuses Amber Portwood of doing drugs while pregnant as custody battle gets murky

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood and ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon’s legal battle have taken an ugly turn. The duo has been battling a custody case over their son since they parted ways in 2019.

According to reports, Glennon has demanded a hair follicle test from Amber Portwood. He witnessed her being “paranoid” at the recent custody exchange on October 16.

Glennon mentioned:

“[Amber has] a history of substance abuse, even while pregnant with and subsequently caring for the minor child herein.”

He further alleged that he noticed Amber Portwood behaving erratically, which Glennon has witnessed in the past. He continued claiming that Portwood was under the influence.

His court filing read:

"Furthermore, Respondent/Mother recently posted a video on Instagram in which her pupils were very dilated to the point that public commenters were noticing.”

Amber Portwood denies the accusation

Amber Portwood has denied all accusations of substance abuse. She responded to Glennon’s claims by clarifying that she had submitted monthly drug screens since she was on probation from her 2019 domestic violence arrest. Portwood said she has never failed a drug screen.

According to official reports, Amber Portwood has never put her son in any situation with a drug influence.

Her response to Glennon states:

“Mother denies adamantly the allegations made in Father’s Motion and believes that a hair follicle test is unnecessary due to her history of negative drug screens and continued requirement to submit to same.”

The court papers further read:

“Mother verifies that she has not used any substance, except for prescription medication taken within the therapeutic limits.”

History of this legal battle

Portwood and Glennon had an ugly break-up that led to the former attacking the latter with a machete. She later pleaded guilty to domestic violence and Glennon filed a request to gain sole custody of their son, James.

Since then, the legal battle has been turning murkier. In January, Amber Portwood placed a restraining order against Glennon and filed a suit against him after he claimed on Instagram that Portwood physically assaulted their son.

She recently reportedly requested that the court include overnights with her son. Currently, she is allowed to have unsupervised visits per week.

Amber Portwood is also the mother of a teenage daughter, Leah. The star first rose to fame with Leah’s father, Gary Shirley, on the MTV show 16 and Pregnant.

