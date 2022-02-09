Did the Island Boys go to jail? TikTok stars issue statement after murder suspect arrested at their home 

S.W.A.T. raided the Florida home of the TikTok twins, Island Boys, made by Alex and Franky Venegas, on February 7, 2021. The raid resulted in the arrest of their old-time friend, Andrew James Thomas.

Thomas had been staying with the boys for the last couple of days and got arrested on the charge of a drive-by shooting of an 8-year-old girl and other felonies.

The TikTokers, however, are not under any charges and are cooperating with the police force.

Alex Venegas of the Island Boys was present at the time of the raid

Alex, who was present at the time of the raid, reported that Thomas had a black handgun, which he wanted to hide right before the raid. Alex said that Thomas ran towards him with the gun and asked for his help, which he refused.

He told the police that Thomas had gone into the laundry room and came out without it. Police found the gun inside the laundry room closet during the search.

The Island Boys manager told TMZ that they were unaware of the situation. According to him, Thomas and the boys had grown up together and “just knew him as a quiet kid.” He added:

“He would come and hang out and do his thing and go back to whatever he got going on, but we had no clue about any of these allegations toward him. We just knew him as a good person, someone who grew up with the Island Boys.”

“If we knew something like this was going on, we would have never allowed him on the property.”

Thomas is charged with first-degree murder, weapon possession, and probation violations from a previous robbery case. The victim of his murder charge is reported to be an eight-year-old, Ronziyah 'Ziyah' Atkins.

Ziyah was shot around 7 PM on February 4 while playing in the front yard of her home. She was rushed to Palm Beach County hospital but could not survive her wounds.

Authorities believe that Thomas intended to target someone else, but no information regarding that has been released yet. He is being held at the Broward Main Jail, awaiting a court hearing.

The Island Boys are famous for their freestyle rap song 'Island Boy,' which has over 10 million views on YouTube. Frank is known by his stage name "Kodiyakredd," while Alex is known as "Flyysoulja."

The brothers have successful TikTok accounts, with Frank having over 2.9 million and Alex having over 5.6 million followers. One of the twins was recently accused of allegedly hitting his girlfriend, Montaisha.

