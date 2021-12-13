"Second hand embarrassment": Island boys trolled for getting into a fight with George Janko on the 'Impaulsive' podcast 

Trending social media influencer duo Island Boys got into a feud with Impaulsive podcast co-host George Janko. A clip of the two parties arguing went viral after co-host Logan Paul tweeted about the same.

Island Boys Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd were set to appear on the popular podcast. Production was set up to shoot the podcast as well. Unfortunately, a disagreement with one of the podcast co-hosts led to the episode’s cancelation.

Ever since the duo’s rise to internet fame, they have been feuding with content creators online.

What caused the fight between the Island Boys and George Janko?

A video uploaded to the official Impaulsive podcast’s Instagram page showcased the Island Boys facing off with Janko. The cameras continued to shoot the altercation between the two.

Though the reason behind the fight remains unclear, it is apparent that something Janko said set them off. The latter seemed to be advising the Island Boys on their road to fame. Janko could be heard saying:

“I’m giving you nice advice bro… God forbidden something happens.”

The Island Boys misconstrued Janko's statement and refused to take part in the podcast. They also evidently preferred taking part in the podcast without Janko's presence.

The video of the argument can be viewed on Def Noodle's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Island Boys firing at George Janko

Netizens mocked the Island Boys endlessly on social media after the two argued with the podcast co-host. Many followers were displeased with the Island Boys being famous. A few comments regarding the disagreement read:

Prior to their feud with George Janko, the Island Boys had an altercation with one of the NELK members.

The Island Boys were also recently booed off stage after they attempted to perform at a Miami club.

In 2021, the singing duo rose to popularity after uploading a TikTok video of themselves performing passionately. Since then, they have become internet stars.

