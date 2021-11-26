Where are the Island Boy rappers from? All about the twins as they're booed on stage in viral video 

South Florida’s TikTok 'Island Boy' singers are relentlessly being mocked online after being dissed during a Miami Club performance. The rappers gained popularity for the A cappella version of the song, which they sang at the venue. Though the brothers wish to become famous musicians, it seems like they do not have a supportive fanbase.

The crowd was not pleased during Kodiyakredd and Flyysoulja’s performance. People were heard booing the rappers as they sang their hit song "Island Boy."

A video of them performing live has amassed over six million views. Netizens are floored by what happened during their time on stage.

How did the Island Boy rappers claim popularity?

In October, TikTok user @kodiyakredd shared a video with his brother @flyysouljah, where the two were seen singing in the pool. The two were heard singing the catchy song:

"‘Cause I’m an island boy, and I’ve been trying to make it / Oh, I’m an island boy / Ayy, I’ma just island boy, I’ma just island boy.”

The video clip was not well received by their audience. It has since been shared across multiple platforms, including Twitter and Instagram. As the video went on to rack surplus views, comments like “Florida ain’t a real place,” appeared online.

Though the original video has been shared across the internet, their Island Boy song has been deleted from @kodiyakredd’s channel as they received negative feedback. One user wrote:

“This is hilarious, it can’t be real.”

Since they gained traction online through their ‘Island Boy’ song, they began being called ‘Island Boys.’ Their real names are Frank (Kodiyakredd) and Alex (Flyysoulja) Venegas.

Reacting to their recent performance, Twitter users mocked the Island Boys by saying:

The brothers were born on July 16, 2001. A single mother raised them after their father's passing. As the boys grew older, they reportedly got into a lot of trouble with the law. They were caught stealing cars and for burglary. During a No Jumper podcast interview, Alex had said:

"We was out of control.”

Aside from their TikTok popularity, the twin brothers also have their own YouTube channel titled ‘Big Bag Ent.’ Their channel has amassed over 54k subscribers. The duo often post vlogs and audio clips from their songs. A few music videos are available on their channel as well.

