"This is bad": Logan Paul and his friends allegedly get into trouble while traveling abroad

Logan Paul, Mike Majlak, and their group recently got into trouble while traveling abroad to Spain and Dubai.

35-year-old Mike Majlak is an American YouTuber best known for being a co-host on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast. He is also known for dating former adult-entertainer Lana Rhoades.

Logan Paul and his crew allegedly get into trouble

On Wednesday afternoon, Mike Majlak, Logan Paul's right hand man, posted a video to his YouTube channel titled, The End of Logan Paul....

The video detailed Logan, Mike, and the rest of the gang visiting Barcelona via private jet. However, according to Mike, their flight privileges were cut short after Logan allegedly angered someone who was in control of their jet. He said:

"We're at Barcelona International Airport and once again Logan angered the person we created a beautiful relationship with and he took away our private jet. We're flying commercial [now]. Logan is having a full-on meltdown."

Mike continued claiming that Logan was having a meltdown at the airport after being forced to fly commercially, prompting Logan to explain how he was feeling about the situation.

"Joke's aside, Mike. I'm in the worst shape of my life. I've never felt worse, ever. This is bad. I'm really, really trying to rally right now. Get my sh** together."

However, without telling the audience what had happened afterwards, the video quickly forwarded to a clip of Logan and Mike in the back of a car, shocked to hear what a man was saying over the phone.

The man was then heard telling the two that they had "two options", with one of Logan's friends saying "that f***ing sucks".

Although the podcast hosts chose not to disclose what had happened abroad, the beginning of Mike's vlog featured Logan claiming that something serious may have occurred. He said:

"It's crazy because for the first time ever, on one of our trips, there's more things we cannot talk about publicly than the things we can talk about."

Logan Paul and Mike Majlak have yet to tell their audience what happened to them while in Spain and Dubai.

