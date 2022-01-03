Island Boys drama explained as one of them is accused of allegedly hitting his girlfriend 

One of the Island Boys is being accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend. An Instagram user who goes by the handle itsmontiibabii went live, showcasing her bruised face and crying endlessly. She alleged that the viral duo were responsible for the same.

As itsmontiibabii (aka Montaisha) went live on the social media platform, many netizens showed concern. She had a swollen eye and stated that “she can’t even see.” She also mentioned that she had called the cops, though it remains unclear whether the Island Boys were still with her.

Though Kodiyakredd (Franky) and Flyysoulja (Alex) have not made their relationship status official to their fans, many believe that the former is responsible for the assault. Montaisha posted a video of herself kissing Franky in September 2021.

Island Boys' criminal history explained

The two singers had revealed on the No Jumper podcast that they often got into trouble with the law while growing up in Florida.

The twins were raised by a single mother after their father’s death. They have countless charges related to robbery, burglary and possession of drugs. The Island Boys have admitted to consuming Percocet to the point of hospitalization. This landed them in the emergency room three times during their teenage years.

The Island Boys were kicked out of their home when they turned 18 years old, as their mother could not parent them.

Alex revealed in the same podcast that during time spent in prison, he was inspired to become a rapper. The twins have also mentioned that they had gotten into prison fights. However, the duo knew they wanted to reach celebrity status.

Reacting to the now viral clip of Montaisha’s assault allegations, a few comments online read:

"always knew these guys were trouble” - @kayla.bee223/Instagram

“this isn’t a new thing, it happened maybe last year with another girl” -@myboybeinsus/Instagram

“jail-cell boy” - @unfortunatley.leahr/Instagram

The alleged victim also showcased a bruised lip, knees, eyes and a scarred knee. Montaisha has since deleted her Instagram account after she went on Instagram Live.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Island Boys did not respond to the assault allegations at the time of writing this article.

To mark the new season of Cobra Kai, here's a brand new exclusive interview.

Edited by Siddharth Satish