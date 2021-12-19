Watch: TikToker duo 'Island Boys' gets booed by the crowd at Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley II 

TikToker duo 'Island Boys' were in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 boxing event.

Unfortunately, the crowd in attendance was not very welcoming of the two rappers, who were booed by people present in the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Mike Heck @MikeHeck_JR Island Boys… not a lot of fans in Tampa. Getting booed out of the building. Island Boys… not a lot of fans in Tampa. Getting booed out of the building. https://t.co/c7vd3mW02v

You can watch another video of the incident below:

This is not the first time that 'Island boys' have had to go through something like this. The duo recently performed at a club in Miami where they were booed by the crowd.

'Island Boys', consisting of Frank and Alex Venegas, gained popularity after a video of them singing in a pool went viral on the internet.

Watch the video that made the 'Island Boys' go viral, right here:

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will share the boxing ring for the second time on December 18

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will go toe-to-toe for the second time in a boxing ring on December 18. 'The Problem Child' was originally scheduled to face Tyson Fury's half-brother Tommy on the card. Due to an injury, 'TNT' pulled out of the contest resulting in Woodley stepping in for the fight on short-notice.

The rematch will give 'The Chosen One' a chance to redeem himself as he lost the first fight against Paul in August via a split decision.

Woodley was the UFC welterweight champion but during the latter stages of his career in the multi-billion dollar promotion, 'The Chosen One' went through a tough phase. The 39-year-old lost his last four fights in the UFC before parting ways with the promotion.

Jake Paul believes that a second-loss for Woodley in boxing should not affect the legacy that the former UFC champion has built over the years.

I don't think people should be too hard on him because in the future, I'm going to beat people that are greater than him. So once they see that, they will be like, 'Oh okay man, he lost to a really good fighter'. But for right now, they just think, 'Oh he is starting his career and Tyron should win on paper', but once I beat McGregor and once I beat all of these guys, then they're just going to look back and be like, 'Oh well actually respect to Tyron,'" said Jake Paul.

Watch Jake Paul's full interview with TMZ, right here:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by David Andrew