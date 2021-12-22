Jake Paul goes off on "punks" Island Boys for feuding with his friend George Janko during Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul has slammed TikTok stars known as the Island Boys for getting into a verbal altercation with his longtime friend and fellow YouTuber George Janko while filming an episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul.

'The Problem Child' said:

"I feel for them, but not really. Difference is, they're punks. I think they are entertaining and I follow them and I love to see the stupid shit that they say...but they are punks. Like, when he stood up to George [Janko] and said, 'I'm thugging', do you know what that means? You weigh 90 pounds. You know what that actually means? Like, have you seen Scarface? And you have the audacity to stand up to George Janko, the nicest guy in the world and say, 'I'm thugging'? You're a fuc**ng punk. With the palm trees coming out of their heads..."

The Island Boys are twin brothers who went viral on TikTok for a rap video. The 20-year-old twins from Florida, Kodiyakredd (real name Franky Venegas) and Flyysoulja (real name Alex Venegas) made it big online after recording themselves in a swimming pool singing their song, 'Island Boy'.

TMZ @TMZ The 'Island Boys' don't understand the hate they got at the Jake Paul fight. tmz.com/2021/12/21/isl… The 'Island Boys' don't understand the hate they got at the Jake Paul fight. tmz.com/2021/12/21/isl…

The Island Boys appeared on the Impaulsive podcast but after taking offense to one of George Janko's statements about financial advice, the duo walked off the set.

The TikTok stars were seemingly trying to instigate Janko, but the situation was immediately cooled down by Logan Paul, who came to the defense of his longtime friend and former roommate.

Watch the video where George Janko the Island Boys got into an altercation:

Jake Paul spoke about Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal on the Impaulsive podcast; says 'I don't know why Masvidal came'

Jake Paul also spoke about Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz being present at his boxing rematch with Tyron Woodley.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Jake Paul has offered Jorge Masvidal $5M to fight plus a percentage of PPV sales



"Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid."



(via Impaulsive podcast) Jake Paul has offered Jorge Masvidal $5M to fight plus a percentage of PPV sales"Let's make it happen. That's the most you'll ever have gotten paid."(via Impaulsive podcast) https://t.co/fPvyYHq1YI

Paul, who was enraged by the two UFC welterweights storming out of the arena after 'The Problem Child' viciously knocked out Tyron Woodley, spoke about his plans for a high-profile fight with Jorge Masvidal.

He also offered a guaranteed $5 million purse to 'Gamebred' if he were to take the fight.

"Oh, Nate was there to support his guy fighting on the undercard," said Jake Paul speaking about Chris Avila. "I think he's one of his fighters. And then I don't know why Masvidal came.... I wanna fight both of them and for sure, it'd be the biggest money fight for both of them and Masvidal is like, 'I either fight with best people or I fight for money'... Masvidal, I got an offer for you right now. $5 million guarantee, plus pay-per-view numbers, that's the most you'll ever get paid, times tripled. Let's make it happen!"

Watch the full episode of the Impaulsive podcast below:

