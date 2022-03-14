Amit Samarth to cycle from Chennai to Zero Mile, Nagpur, in bid to create World UltraCycling record

Amit Samarth, one of India's top ultra cyclists, will cycle from Marina Beach in Chennai to Zero Mile in Nagpur on March 13.

Nagpur-based Amit Samarth plans to cycle the distance of 1131 kms between Chennai and Nagpur in a record time of under 45 hours. Samarth will launch his challenging ride at 10 pm on Sunday, targeting to complete it on March 15.

The 41-year-old Samarth aims to create a World UltraCycling Association record. It will be almost non-stop cycling from Chennai to Nagpur without any sleep breaks. The only time he would take a break would be to change clothes or his cycle.

Samarth had already created a World UltraCycling record in February 2021, cycling 6000 km on the Golden Quadrilateral Highway of India in 13 days, 9 hours and 50 minutes. During his record feat, he also raised Rs 9 lakh for Lok Biradari Prakalp, headed by Padma Shri Dr Prakash Amte.

The entire ride with Samarth will be live tracked on www.amitsamarth.com. During this record-setting cycle ride, Team Amit Samarth will also raise funds for India Pedal Cycling City Nagpur Project. He will try to create awareness to develop Nagpur as a Cycling City and also to generate resources to promote cycling there.

Samarth, who is a doctor by profession, is also the Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur. Samarth is actively involved in promoting cycling on a day-to-day basis. He has trained hundreds of people to run marathons and take part in cycling and ultracycling events successfully.

Samarth is also the director of Miles N Milers Endurance Sports Academy, actively involved in training people for marathons, triathlons, cycling and ultracycling in Nagpur and across the country.

Amit Samarth has multiple credentials to his name

Over the last few years, Samarth has established himself as a pioneer in cycling as far as central India is concerned. He has achieved so many feats through his passion and hard work.

1. The first Asian cyclist to finish the 9100-km Red Bull Trans-Siberian Extreme race in Russia in 2018 in 25 days.

2. The first Indian to finish the Race Across America in 2017. 5000-km in 11 days and 21 hours.

3. Ride Across India 6000-km on the Golden Quadrilateral Highway of India in 13 days, 9 hours and 50 minutes, which is a World UltraCycling Association (WUCA) Record.

4. Winner of Deccan Cliffhanger (2017)

5. Multiple times Ironman (17 times)

6. India Gate, New Delhi to Zero Mile, Nagpur 1035-km in 39 hours, Mile by Mile, Mission Zero Mile 1.0 supported by Indian Oil XtraGreen. It's a WUCA record.

Amit Samarth will start at 10 pm on March 13 from Light House Marina Beach, Chennai, and is expected to reach Nagpur on March 15. (Pic credit: Team Samarth)

Amit Samarth has plans to do multiple such rides like

Gateway of India to Zero Mile

Kolkata to Zero Mile

Create more World Records.

IndianOil is the title sponsor for this Chennai to Zero Mile record attempt.

IndianOil is India’s biggest petroleum company and is one of the Maharatna companies in India. It is also popularly known as the Energy of India. IndianOil wants to promote cycling as a sport in India and also wants to inspire the people of India.

In November, IndianOil was awarded the "Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Purskar" by the President of India for its exceptional support and sponsorship of sportsmen in India and for helping several sportsmen in India develop their careers at the national and international levels. The Indian Oil Rhino will be used for the first time in Samarth's fitness avatar in Mission Zero Mile.

Samarth is also a Scott Sports Brand Ambassador. He will be using the Scott Plasma 6 RC, one of the fastest and most technologically advanced cycles in India. It is a triathlon-specific bike that can be ridden with no breaks for around 46 hours. Scott Sports is one of the leading high-performance cycle brands in the world.

Garmin Live Track Technology will be used to live track Samarth during this cycle ride. People will be able to see his live location as well as other parameters like heart rate, power, current and average speed. Garmin is a world leader in Global Positioning and Navigation Systems.

InfoCept Technologies has developed and sponsored the website www.amitsamarth.com for live tracking of this World Record Attempt. InfoCept Technologies is one of the leading IT Companies in Business Intelligence from Nagpur with more than 1000 employees worldwide.

Amit will be fundraising for India's Pedals Cycling City Project to generate funds to be utilized to create a cycling culture in Nagpur City and make Nagpur a Cycling City. Crowdera, a very popular Crowdfunding website, will be hosting this fundraising effort for Team Amit Samarth.

Amit will be crewed and navigated by highly trained crew members. Dilip Warkad will be the crew chief. His crew members include Mukul Samarth, Bhushan Deosarkar, Pradeep Deshpande, Parth Manapure, Bhavesh Patre, Vishwas Naitam, Haricharan Kumaraswamy, Mohsin, Aniket Shegaokar, Sudhir Baldota, Priyadharshan Bhabda, and Mahir Kumar.

Ride director will be Jeetendra Nayak, who has been his crew chief in Race Across America, Red Bull Trans Siberian Extreme and Ride Across India.

