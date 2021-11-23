World record attempt by Amit Samarth to cycle 1035-km from India Gate, New Delhi to Zero Mile, Nagpur on Nov 27

Raising the bar yet again, Dr Amit Samarth is going to cycle from India Gate, New Delhi, to Zero Mile, Nagpur on November 27. Samarth plans to cycle the 1035-km distance between New Delhi and Nagpur in a record time of under 40 hours.

Samarth, one of India's top cyclists and Bicycle Mayor of Nagpur, will begin his journey from India Gate at 1 am on Saturday. 40-year-old Samarth plans to create a World UltraCycling Association record with his new challenging task.

It will be almost non-stop cycling from Delhi to Nagpur without any sleep breaks. The only time he would take a break would be to change clothes or his cycle.

Samarth has already created the World UltraCycling Record in February, 2021, by cycling 6000-km on the Golden Quadrilateral Highway of India in 13 days, 9 hours and 50 minutes. It had also raised Rs 9 lakh for Lok Biradari Prakalp headed by Padmashri Dr Prakash Amte.

Dr Amit Samarth will launch his journey on Saturday afternoon from the Capital

The entire ride with Samarth will be live tracked on www.amitsamarth.com. During this record-setting cycle ride, Team Amit Samarth will fund-raise for India's Pedal Cycling City Nagpur Project. It aims to create awareness in Nagpur as a Cycling City and also to generate resources to promote cycling in Nagpur.

It will be challenging but I am optimistic to complete the race without any sleep break: Samarth

Amit Samarth will be cycling for nearly 40 hours without a sleep break. It will be a rare feat by any Indian cyclist.

“I love to cycle and I am not worried about not having any sleep for nearly two days. Of course it will be challenging but I am game for it. I have done it before and I am confident that I will be able to do it yet again. I will be assisted by an efficient team of crew who will guide me throughout the journey,” said Amit Samarth.

Samarth is actively involved in promoting cycling on a day to day basis. He has trained hundreds of people for running marathons and doing cycling and ultra-cycling events successfully.

Samarth is the director of Miles & Milers Endurance Sports Academy. His academy is actively involved in training people for marathons, triathlon cycling and ultra-cycling in Central India and across the country.

Dr Amit Samarth with his Scott cycle in Nagpur on Tuesday

Indian Oil is the title sponsor for this India Gate, New Delhi to Zero Mile, Nagpur (1035-km) cycling record attempt.

Samarth will be cycling using Scott Plasma 6 RC, one of the fastest and most technologically advanced cycles in India. It is a triathlon-specific bike and will ride with no breaks.

Amit will be crewed and navigated by highly trained crew members including his wife Mukul Samarth. Other members include Milind Pariwakam, Sheetal Kolhe, Bhushan Deosarkar, Vivitt Walve, Adwait Yamsamwar, Rajasi Sengupta, Arushi Nayak, Sudhir Baldota, Bhavesh Patre, Vishwas Naitam and Dilip Warkad.

Ride director will be Jeetendra Nayak, who has been his crew chief in Race Across America, Red Bull Trans-Siberian Extreme and Ride Across India. Tracking website - www.amitsamarth.com

Dr Amit Samarth (3rd from L) addressing the press conference in Nagpur on Tuesday

Amit Samarth Credentials

1. The first Asian cyclist to finish the 9100-km Red Bull Trans-Siberian Extreme Race in Russia in 2018 in 25 days.

2. First Indian to finish Race Across America (RAM) in 2017 (5000-km in 11 days and 21 hours).

3. Ride Across India 6000-km on the Golden Quadrilateral Highway of India in 13 days, 9 hours and 50 minutes, which is a World UltraCycling Association (WUCA) record.

4. Winner of Deccan Cliffhanger in 2017.

5. Multiple times Ironman (17 times).

Amit Samarth future plans to do multiple rides

1. Gateway of India to Zero Mile

2. Chennai to Zero Mile

ALSO READ Article Continues below

3. Kolkata to Zero Mile.

Edited by Rohit Mishra