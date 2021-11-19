Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone gets BWF Lifetime Achievement Award

Prakash Padukone will receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award this year from the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The BWF Council shortlisted the Indian legend’s name based on the award commission’s recommendation. The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has submitted 66-year-old Prakash Padukone’s name for this award.

A former world No. 1 and the first-ever Indian shuttler to win a medal at the World Championships, Padukone has contributed immensely to the game. In 2018, he was also honored with the BAI’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

Prakash Padukone forays into the world of coaching after his playing days

Since his retirement, Padukone has launched his professional badminton academy in Bengaluru. He has so far produced many national and international shuttlers. India’s top shuttlers including world No. 19 Lakshya Sen have been training at the Padukone Dravid Center for Sports Excellence for many years. Prakash Padukone won the prestigious All England Badminton Championships in 1980.

Devender Singh, SA Shetty, OD Sharma, Manik Saha to get awards

For the Meritorious Service Award, BWF Council has nominated four people, including Devender Singh, president of Haryana Badminton Association.

Veteran SA Shetty, secretary general of the Maharashtra Badminton Association, will be honored for his services. Dr OD Sharma, vice-president of BAI and chairperson of the tournament committee and former BAI vice-president Manik Saha will also be awarded.

Alaknanda Ashok, who is the president of the Uttarakhand Badminton Association, will receive the Women & Gender Equity Award. She has been associated with badminton administration for many years now.

BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said:

“We are delighted to see BWF celebrating legendary Prakash Padukone’s contribution to the sport with this award. His contribution is massive in taking Indian badminton to where it is today."

He further added:

"When it comes to developing the sport, a strong backbone of administrators, officials and corporates play key roles and it’s great to see they are also being recognized and praised for their support and contribution to the game. On behalf of BAI, I congratulate all the winners and hope with their continued support we will be able to take Indian badminton to greater heights."

Sunrise Sports (India) Pvt Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd will be awarded with the Certificate of Commendation for their continuous support to badminton. Sunrise Sports has been the title sponsor of BAI for the last four years. It has been a supporter and key stakeholder in the growth of Indian badminton for more than two decades now.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has also been the leading name when it comes to supporting the sport in the country. The organization has also played a vital role in badminton’s development across the country.

Certificates and plaques will be given during the India Open 2022 to all the awardees. The Indian Open will be held in New Delhi from January 11 to 16, 2022.

Edited by Aditya Singh