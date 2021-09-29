Sanjana Joshi, Yashashree Dhole, Snehal Joshi excel in CSS Triathlon and Mixed Relay ITF Open in Chennai

The trio of Sanjana Joshi, Yashashree Dhole and Snehal Joshi excelled in the CSS Triathlon and Mixed Relay ITF Open recently held in Chennai. Hundreds of triathletes from all over the country took part in the Chennai meet organized by the Indian Triathlon Federation (ITF).

Sanjana Joshi clinched the gold medal, while Yashashree Dhole claimed silver. Sanjana’s younger sister Snehal bagged the bronze medal.

As per the provisional results announced on Wednesday, Sanjana Joshi (16 years) won the gold medal in the Sprint Distance Triathlon which consisted of 750m swimming, 20km cycling and 5.5km running.

In the Junior Sprint category, Yashashree Dhole (14 years) won a silver medal in the youth category. It involved 250m swimming, 7km cycling and 3km of running.

Sanjana’s elder sibling, Snehal Joshi (18 years) pocketed a bronze medal in the Elite Women’s Race which comprised of 1500m swimming, 40km cycling and 11km running.

The Chennai triathlon meet is the first qualification event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games

The CSS Triathlon and Mixed Relay ITF Open in Chennai is the first qualification event for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Athletes with the best timings in sprint distance will be invited to the national camps. They will be tentatively considered for selection by the Indian contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Birmingham and 2022 Asian Games subject to performance and Government of India approval.

Snehal Joshi, Sanjana Joshi and Yashashree Dhole with mentor Dr Amit Samarth (2nd from L)

All the three medal winners – Joshi sisters Snehal, Sanjana and Yashashree – belong to Nagpur and have been training under Dr Amit Samarth, who said:

“It is a historic event not just for Nagpur but also for the entire Maharashtra to get all three medals from a single city at a national event. Participation in national events gives these athletes a ranking. Ranking system helps ITF identify the best triathletes to represent India at the Asian Championship, Commonwealth Games, World Triathlon and ASTC races.”

Samarth has been training the athletes at his Miles and Milers Sports Academy for the last five years. A world-class athlete and ultra-cyclist himself, with many records in his kitty, Dr Samarth has been into fitness training, triathlon training, Ironman and Ultra cycling training. He coaches athletes not just in Nagpur and all over India but also abroad, through online personalized coaching modules.

Samarth was overjoyed at the performance of his students and wished to put many budding athletes on the national and international map. He added:

“With the resounding success of these junior girls at the national event, triathlon will get a massive impetus in the region. All the three girls were participating for the first time at the national-level competition and performed brilliantly. They have a background in swimming. I train them in cycling and running. They have a potential to do well in the future.”

Yashahree Dhole has worked hard over the last year and a half to grab a silver medal on her national-level triathlon debut.

"I want to attribute my success to my parents and Samarth Sir" - Yashashree Dhole

Yashashree Dhole, a student of Narayana Vidyalayam and one of the youngest participants of the Chennai event, dedicated her success to her parents and mentor Amit Samarth. She said:

“I have done a lot of hard work in the last few months. Even during lockdowns, we used to train early in the morning and return home before the sun rises. Since swimming pools are closed, we had to swim in Ambazari Lake to prepare for the Chennai meet. There were ten athletes in my group and I am glad I finished in second spot. It is only because of my parents’ support and Amit Sir’s guidance.”

Yashashree and the Joshi sisters are feeling much more confident after Chennai's success. They said they are looking forward to the next triathlon meet.

Snehal Joshi, Sanjana Joshi and Yashashree Dhole

Results

Sanjana Joshi (16 years) won gold medal in Sprint Distance Triathlon (750m swim, 20km cycling, 5.5km running)

Also Read

Yashashree Dhole (13 years) won a silver medal in the youth category (250m swim, 7km cycle, 3km run).

Snehal Joshi (18 years) won bronze medal (provisional result) in Elite Women’s Race (1500m swim, 40km cycling, 11km run).

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee