Who is Althea Heart? Benzino turns himself in after arrest warrant issued

Benzino turned himself in on May 23 after being named a fugitive following a warrant issued for his arrest. The warrant emerged from an incident in July 2020 between Althea Heart, the mother of his child, and her boyfriend.

The rapper reportedly damaged Heart’s boyfriend’s vehicle during a verbal dispute. While speaking to a news outlet, he explained his side of the legal battle and its reasons. He said,

“I was kind of arguing with the guy she was with at the time. Long story short, the case was like two years ago and somebody put that old video up and it got me kind of arguing with him.”

Benzino @IAMBENZINO Gotta turn myself in today, hopefully everything will work itself out. Prayers up for every man and woman of color caught up in this bs system that is stacked against us. Gotta turn myself in today, hopefully everything will work itself out. Prayers up for every man and woman of color caught up in this bs system that is stacked against us. https://t.co/C8sxUqFzPE

He stated that he was ordered to appear in court through Zoom but failed to do so after being tested Covid positive. A warrant was then issued for his arrest.

He was allegedly involved in another domestic dispute with Heart and her boyfriend last month. He was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree criminal damage and one count of disorderly conduct. He reportedly punched the man’s truck during the confrontation.

Everything known about Benzino’s ex-fiancée

Althea Heart is a singer known for her appearances on television (Image via luvaltheaheart/Instagram)

Born on April 17, 1982, Althea Heart is a singer. The 39-year-old signed a million-dollar deal with Def Jam in 2004. However, her debut album was canceled, and she was removed from the label in 2006. She is also a real estate investor.

She joined the supporting cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 3 as Benzino’s new girlfriend. She revealed during the show that she had previously dated Stevie J and Nikko.

The pair had issues with Stevie and Joseline, leading to a violent altercation during the season’s reunion special. They were fired from the show when the television personality allegedly threatened the show’s producer.

Heart then appeared with Benzino in We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 4 in 2015. They then welcomed their son, Zino Antonio Scott Jr. The couple gained attention on the internet and news channels in 2016 following their breakup and legal battles.

Benzino’s legal issues in the past

Also known as Raymond Leon Scott, he was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in 2015 after trying to enter a plane with a loaded gun.

Georgia authorities searched his home in 2017 and found 22 grams of THC oil gummies, six MDMA pills, and some weed. He was arrested and charged with felony drug possession.

The 56-year-old was arrested in 2019 for failing to show up to court for a traffic violation. Footage of the original arrest shows him furious at the police and questioning why he was getting a ticket.

