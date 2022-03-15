"Really hard to keep it together": Addison Rae opens up about breakup with Bryce Hall in Snapchat series Addison Rae Goes Home

In the second and latest episode of her Snapchat series Addison Rae Goes Home, Rae shared her feelings about her "very public" breakup with ex-boyfriend Bryce Hall. She expressed to her friend Mady and her mother Heather that the whole ordeal was hurtful and "the hardest thing to deal with, internally and online."

Upon being questioned about how she was able to maintain her composure through it all, she explained that it became "really hard to keep it together" when she was continuously asked about her relationship and its status in various interviews.

The Tiktoker seems to have finally gotten comfortable about providing her fans with insights into her breakup.

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall broke up in early 2021

Addison Rae and Bryce Hall began hanging out around the end of 2019, when the two created content together and were often spotted hanging out. But the first indication of a romance brewing between the two came in the form of an Instagram post uploaded by Hall which showed the pair kissing each other.

Fans were certain of it by then, but the TikToker denied the relationship and said they were just friends. Rae explained in an Entertainment Tonight interview that the two briefly dated but decided not to continue due to differences in lifestyle. She said:

“Things happened and then we just decided we’re better off as friends for now because we both have, like, totally different lifestyles right now... Right now, we’re better off as friends, and we both mutually decided that.”

The two later stayed friends while posting cryptic messages and tweets to confuse their fans. At one point in July 2020, Hall even called Rae his sister.

The couple continued giving mixed signals about their relationship until November 2020. Addison Rae posted a video with the title The Truth About Us on her YouTube channel, confirming the romantic connection between them.

Just three months after the video, however, he was rumored to have been seen with another girl. Internet users criticized Hall for cheating but the TikToker denied the allegations.

The two didn't confirm their separation but kept posting cryptic tweets until Rae addressed Hall as her "ex" in an interview.

Later, an Instagrammer with the handle @tiktokinsider reported that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Addison Rae wants to show fans the life she had before becoming a star

Rae decided to return to her hometown of Louisiana after living in Los Angeles, California for the last couple of years. She has been documenting her entire trip for her series and plans to show her fans the life she led before becoming famous. The 21-year-old might also address a few intimate questions about herself during this time. She explained while talking to her friend:

"I think everything in my life I try and do with the best intentions and people like to think that I have bad intentions, or I'm trying to be evil, or hurtful and that's really not me."

The series premiered on Saturday, March 12, 2022 and new episodes are set to be released every other day until March 30, 2022.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee