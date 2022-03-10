Where is Addison Rae from? All about her new Snapchat series as TikTok star returns to her hometown

TikTok sensation Addison Rae is returning to her hometown for her latest Snapchat series titled "Addison Rae Goes Home." The He’s All That actress will be appearing in her own 10-part series, showing a glimpse to her fans about where it all began.

The series takes the 21-year-old back to her roots before her boasting 86.7 million followers on TikTok.

The influencer will be heading back to her native Louisiana, Texas, away from her bustling Hollywood life. She will also be sharing a personal side of herself as she revisits her family, friends, and childhood favorite hangout spots.

The TikToker narrated in the trailer:

“It's been an amazing adventure but lately my heart has been calling me home. I'm back in Lafayette to reconnect with my family and friends, and revisit my roots. My life has changed so much in the last few years. But have I?”

When will "Addison Rae Goes Home" air?

The Snapchat Original series will launch on Saturday, March 12. New episodes will be released every other day until March 30.

Along with the expected reunions, the new trailer showed the 'Obsessed' singer hanging out by the pool, riding ATVs and jet skis, catching crawfish, and having intimate conversations with those who have been with her since the beginning of her fame.

In one of the moments in the trailer, Rae’s mother, Sheri Easterling, also says:

“Try not to let people steal your joy.”

Rae can be seen wiping the tears off her face, admitting that she can “mess up” at times. The trailer for her Snapchat series comes a week after it was announced that the star would be taking on the headline role of Paramount’s upcoming movie Fashionista.

Along with this, Rae has signed a multi-film deal with Netflix following the success of the Netflix movie 'He’s All That.' The romantic comedy ranked first place on the platform in 78 countries.

With her success on screen, the singer-actress also has her own makeup line, Item Beauty, which continues to be a fan-favorite.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha