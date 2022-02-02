"Not this again": Addison Rae trolled for launching 'blue light' skin mist just months after Valkyrae's RFLCT drama

Addison Rae is receiving immense flack online for her newly launched ‘Screen Break’ product. It aims to protect customers from harmful blue light emissions.

Fans have predicted that the face mist is a gimmick product that does not do as it claims. Social media is now flooded with negative reviews of the spray.

Screen Break is part of Item Beauty, Addison Rae’s beauty line’s new addition. The product aims to be clinically tested to protect users from artificial blue lights. It is also an anti-pollution facial mist.

The TikTok star said in the advertisement:

“I'm on my phone and my laptop a lot, and if you don't know, the blue light that comes from devices can actually cause skin fatigue. So this is clinically proven to protect your skin from those artificial blue lights.”

The product also claims to “hydrate” and “tone.”

She continued:

“I keep it with me all through the day and spray it any time I need a screen break.”

The facial mist is also formulated with Ashwagandha, Niacinamide, Glycerin, and Dandelion Extract. It has not been proven that any of these ingredients help reduce the harmful effects of blue light emissions, though.

Addison Rae’s ‘Screen Break’ facial mist is currently being sold in Sephora for $20.

Why is Addison Rae’s new facial mist receiving hate online?

Many are comparing the 21-year-old’s new launch to star streamer Valkyrae’s failed RFLCT beauty line. The latter had released a “blue light” protecting makeup line, which received negative feedback for its false scientific claims.

Valkyrae’s RFLCT line, launched in October 2021, was terminated just two weeks after its release, relieving the gaming streamer of her contract. Ulta Beauty was also forced to take the products off its shelves in close to 400 of its branches.

Netizens now believe that Rae will be going down the same path and will be forced to end the ‘Screen Break’ line. A few heated comments regarding the singer’s product launch read:

The internet reacts to the Screen Break mist 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

At the time of writing this article, Rae had not responded to the backlash her new product was facing.

