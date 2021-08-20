Addison Rae's Item Beauty x Sephora: How to buy, cost, products, and more

Addison Rae recently shared a photo announcing her makeup line would be available for purchase from Sephora. However, the official launch of Item Beauty was not disclosed in the post.

The TikTok star is best known for her variety and dance content on the platform. She recently branched out to become a triple threat, incorporating singing and acting into her resume. Addison Rae worked for the UFC red carpet before losing the gig the next day.

She is the co-founder of Item Beauty, and the initial collection was released online in August 2020. The formula of the makeup and skincare collection is stapled as dermatologist-tested. It is also a cruelty-free and vegan-friendly product line.

Rae's post read:

"I can't believe the day's finally here! Thank y'all so much for all of your support...this is so exciting! We have a full launch day ahead of us so stay tuned and don't forget to shop ITEM at Sephora and tag me & Item Beauty in all of your hauls!"

Addison Rae's beauty collection and item details

Item Beauty's collection was released on August 19 in-store to various Sephora locations. It is available for purchase online and in-store or at any JCPenney x Sephora location.

Addison Rae's eleven beauty collection items all range from $14 to $20. Included in the collection is a lightweight full-coverage concealer with twenty shade ranges.

Item Beauty's collection includes lip gloss, lengthening mascara, eyebrow pencils, jelly eyeshadow, and blurring powder.

Lip gloss, eyeshadow, eyebrow pencil, and blurring powder also come in three different colors. Many of the items are listed as Addison Rae's go-to products.

In lip gloss, Addison Rae's go-to shade is Come Thru, a sheer coral shade. Online, it is also stated that she uses Lunar Drop for the jelly eyeshadow.

At the time of writing, all eleven products were still available for purchase.

Many of the items online have been rated over three stars for customer satisfaction. Other products have not been rated at this time. Item Beauty products are also available for Afterpay, splitting payments equally into four over eight weeks.

Fans of Addison Rae shared their excitement for the release of the beauty lines. Her post on the products has received over eight hundred thousand likes and three thousand comments.

