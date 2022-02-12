"Go outside": Addison Rae slams troll for mocking her relationship with boyfriend, Omer Fedi 

TikTok star Addison Rae recently fired at an internet troll after they made fun of her boyfriend, guitarist Omer Fedi. This comes after a paparazzi video of the two enjoying an afternoon together went viral online. A clip of the same was posted by TikToker @whoscancelledd.

Internet user @helmuth0e commented under the video saying:

“Addison doing charity she’s so sweet.”

The comment was in reference to a video where the 21-year-old was spotted playing with Fedi’s hair. Rae was quick to respond to the internet troll. She said:

“U are so lame.”

The Obsessed singer further added:

“Some of these comments are so lame. go outside.”

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi’s relationship timeline explored

Addison Rae is unsurprisingly one of the most successful TikTok content creators and is recognized globally. She now boasts 86 million followers on the platform. Since blowing up online, she has acted in the Netflix movie He’s All That, signed a multi-film contract with the streaming platform, is expected to release her debut album soon and is also the founder of her own beauty line, Item Beauty.

The debut actress made her relationship with the guitarist public after he congratulated her on Instagram following her movie premiere. The Instagram story read:

“Me and my baby are both No.1 atm.”

He added:

“I’m so so so proud of her. Wonder if we the first couple to ever do that with movie and a song? Anyway love you babe.”

The 21-year-old guitarist posted the same when his song Stay, which he collaborated with The Kid LAROI for, stood first on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Since then, the couple have been inseparable. They are often caught by Hollywood paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles. Alongside, they shared pictures of themselves together on Instagram.

Rumors of the two dating started intensifying in August 2021 when the two were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. Fedi also left flirty comments under Addison Rae’s Instagram posts. One of them read, “I’m in love with u.”

This is not the first time the TikToker has defended her boyfriend on social media. Last week, Rae stopped trolls from slamming her boyfriend after Fedi posted an intimate picture of the two together on social media. Netizens assumed that the picture was posted without her consent, however she stated that the rumor was “disgusting” and described it as a “false narrative.”

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan