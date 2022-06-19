"Held to account for the horrific behavior" - Six members of Congress demand Roger Goodell to release Commanders' investigation reports

Roger Goodell currently earns $50 million a year, and for that he is expected to answer difficult questions. However, he is trying to get by without answering the difficult questions. Think politician but less trustworthy and in a nicer suit, and you get the picture.

The most important aspect of his job is to protect the NFL from outside scrutiny at all costs, and at that, Goodell's achievements are unsurpassed.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Six members of Congress ask Roger Goodell to release Beth Wilkinson's findings in advance of next week's Oversight Committee hearing. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciEj Six members of Congress ask Roger Goodell to release Beth Wilkinson's findings in advance of next week's Oversight Committee hearing. wp.me/pbBqYq-ciEj https://t.co/N4j0ScEWsl

Numerous scandals have been negotiated without having to break a sweat, as the NFL employs its tried and tested approach of forcing any legal case into private arbitration. Then, conducting their own kangaroo court, in which their say is final.

This has protected the league against unwanted publicity and allowed them to nimbly sidestep difficult questions or any outside interference.

Now, one of their previous undertakings may come back to haunt them, as the US Congress has taken an interest in the NFL's investigations into the workplace culture at the Washington Commanders.

The NFL commissioned attorney Beth Wilkinson to conduct a 10-month investigation into the complaints in DC, no doubt at great expense. But for reasons only known to the commissioner and his closes confidantes, didn't request a written report, but merely a verbal one.

Dan Lust 🎙 @SportsLawLust



No written report. No Snyder emails. So do those other 650,000 emails really have nothing that paints ownership in a bad light? Seems improbable. Dan Lust 🎙 @SportsLawLust



It is claimed the Washington NFL Team made a secret nude video of cheerleaders for team owner Dan Snyder.



LINK: Bombshell allegation included within this new report from the @WashingtonPost.It is claimed the Washington NFL Team made a secret nude video of cheerleaders for team owner Dan Snyder.LINK: washingtonpost.com/sports/2020/08… Bombshell allegation included within this new report from the @WashingtonPost. It is claimed the Washington NFL Team made a secret nude video of cheerleaders for team owner Dan Snyder. LINK: washingtonpost.com/sports/2020/08… https://t.co/WJWRGwiK5W Dan Snyder was the subject of the Washington investigation, not Jon Gruden. And he was tied to some pretty gross accusations himself.No written report. No Snyder emails. So do those other 650,000 emails really have nothing that paints ownership in a bad light? Seems improbable. twitter.com/SportsLawLust/… Dan Snyder was the subject of the Washington investigation, not Jon Gruden. And he was tied to some pretty gross accusations himself.No written report. No Snyder emails. So do those other 650,000 emails really have nothing that paints ownership in a bad light? Seems improbable. twitter.com/SportsLawLust/…

It sounded suspect at the time, and six members of Congress representing the National Capital Region aren't buying it either. They have written to the league demanding they produce a the written report.

"Our constituents deserve to know the findings of the Wilkinson investigation, so that the Washington Commanders, including Mr. Snyder, can be properly held to account for the horrific behavior that occurred. We encourage the NFL and the Washington Commanders to do the right thing ahead of the June hearing and release the report."

Will the Washington scandal spell the end for Roger Goodell?

Roger Goodell has developed a bit of a 'teflon don' persona, especially over the past decade, but there are some that are determined to bring him down. At the top of that list is former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, who is currently involved in a legal action against Goodell and the NFL.

Gruden is accusing the NFL of leaking personal emails collected in the course of the Washington investigation and subsequently, forcing his resignation from the Raiders.

After a recent court hearing, Gruden's attorney Sam Mirejovsky said:

"I predict that this suit will ultimately cost Goodell his job. With adversaries like Gruden and Davis, he faces a discovery effort that will look to uncover evidence of Goodell's own wrongdoing. In today's digital world - the same one that hung Gruden out to dry - I find it inconceivable that there isn't SOMETHING out there that could kill his career."

Will Congress force the release of the Washington report? And if they do, will it spell the end for Roger Goodell?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far