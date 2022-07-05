Illinois 4th of July shooting: Multiple people shot as massive gunfire erupts at Highland Park parade

On Monday, July 4, 2022, at least five people were killed, and multiple others were injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The gunman is still unidentified and at large. Authorities have asked residents to take cover and stay inside until the shooter has been caught.
The shooting occurred after 10 in the morning, just after the start of the parade celebrating the Independence of the United States of America. Various videos taken by witnesses show parade-goers and residents running amidst chaos and confusion as gunshots ring in the background.
Officials believe the shooter may have fired into the gathered crowd from the rooftop of a nearby building. During a press conference, police Commander Chris O'Neil took two dozen people to area hospitals. He added that the suspect was an 18-20 year old white male. The search is still ongoing.
A witness told WGN TV about the shooter:
"He was very military style, methodical in the way he was crouched and shooting."
Just minutes after the parade floats started going down the street in Highland Park, Illinois, chaos spread everywhere as people ran to save their lives. Initially mistaken to be the sounds of fireworks, turned out to be gunshots.
Multiple law enforcement officers responded immediately. In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office asked people to stay out of the area of the shooting. Illinois State Representative Bob Morgan, who was present at the parade when the shooting occurred, said there were multiple injuries.
The Highland Park Fourth of July parade was hosted by the City and Park District to celebrate the country's 246th year of Independence. The parade, which started at the intersection of Laurel and St. Johns Avenues, included floats, marching bands, novelty groups, and community entries. The celebration, which was tragically disrupted, was supposed to go on till sundown.
Multiple parades across the suburbs were canceled following the shooting, and people were asked to steer clear of downtown Highland Park.
Rep. Brad Schneider expressed his grief and extended his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. In a tweet, he said,
"Enough is enough!"
Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering mourned the tragic loss of life on a day meant to "celebrate community and freedom."
There have been over 300 mass shootings in the United States in 2022 alone, the latest being at a parade as America geared up to celebrate its Independence while grappling unsuccessfully with an unprecedented surge in incidents of gun violence.
According to The Gun Violence Archive, the Highland Park shooting is the eleventh mass shooting of the holiday weekend.