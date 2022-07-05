Illinois 4th of July shooting: Multiple people shot as massive gunfire erupts at Highland Park parade

On Monday, July 4, 2022, at least five people were killed, and multiple others were injured in a mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The gunman is still unidentified and at large. Authorities have asked residents to take cover and stay inside until the shooter has been caught.

The shooting occurred after 10 in the morning, just after the start of the parade celebrating the Independence of the United States of America. Various videos taken by witnesses show parade-goers and residents running amidst chaos and confusion as gunshots ring in the background.

Officials believe the shooter may have fired into the gathered crowd from the rooftop of a nearby building. During a press conference, police Commander Chris O'Neil took two dozen people to area hospitals. He added that the suspect was an 18-20 year old white male. The search is still ongoing.

A witness told WGN TV about the shooter:

"He was very military style, methodical in the way he was crouched and shooting."

Andy Mayxit 🌊 🌊 🌊 @AMayxit Mass shooting at Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. America held hostage by gun violence on Independence Day is the most American thing I've ever read. Mass shooting at Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. America held hostage by gun violence on Independence Day is the most American thing I've ever read.

Mass shooting cuts Independence Day parade in Illinois short, Officials say it is an "active shooter" incident

Just minutes after the parade floats started going down the street in Highland Park, Illinois, chaos spread everywhere as people ran to save their lives. Initially mistaken to be the sounds of fireworks, turned out to be gunshots.

Multiple law enforcement officers responded immediately. In a tweet, the Sheriff's Office asked people to stay out of the area of the shooting. Illinois State Representative Bob Morgan, who was present at the parade when the shooting occurred, said there were multiple injuries.

Bob Morgan @RepBobMorgan For those unaware, there was a shooting at the Highland Park Parade. I am ok but there have been multiple injuries. Please stay out of the area, stay safe, and please pray for those injured. For those unaware, there was a shooting at the Highland Park Parade. I am ok but there have been multiple injuries. Please stay out of the area, stay safe, and please pray for those injured.

The Highland Park Fourth of July parade was hosted by the City and Park District to celebrate the country's 246th year of Independence. The parade, which started at the intersection of Laurel and St. Johns Avenues, included floats, marching bands, novelty groups, and community entries. The celebration, which was tragically disrupted, was supposed to go on till sundown.

Multiple parades across the suburbs were canceled following the shooting, and people were asked to steer clear of downtown Highland Park.

Rep. Brad Schneider expressed his grief and extended his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy. In a tweet, he said,

"Enough is enough!"

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering mourned the tragic loss of life on a day meant to "celebrate community and freedom."

Dr. Nirav Pandya, M.D. @DrNiravPandya My mom was walking on the parade route in Highland Park, Illinois just 20 minutes before the shooting took place. She is luckily safe but another senseless act of gun violence. This can impact any of us at any moment. My mom was walking on the parade route in Highland Park, Illinois just 20 minutes before the shooting took place. She is luckily safe but another senseless act of gun violence. This can impact any of us at any moment.

There have been over 300 mass shootings in the United States in 2022 alone, the latest being at a parade as America geared up to celebrate its Independence while grappling unsuccessfully with an unprecedented surge in incidents of gun violence.

According to The Gun Violence Archive, the Highland Park shooting is the eleventh mass shooting of the holiday weekend.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far