Texas shooting incident: Gunman leaves two dead and four injured before taking his own life in Fort Worth area

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, a gunman killed two civilians and injured four others in a residential area of Haltom City, near Fort Worth, Texas. Among the four injured are three officers from the Haltom City Police Department. The shooter reportedly passed away from self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

The three police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

Police responded to a call around 6:45 pm about shots being fired in the residential area of Diamond Oaks Drive North. According to Sgt. Rick Alexander, the call came from an elderly woman who also suffered leg injuries from the shooting. She, too, is expected to recover.

Shooting in Fort Worth area in Texas: Further developments and investigation

Speaking to media and residents late Saturday, Sgt. Rick Alexander stated that the police were called to a residence, where an elderly woman was found dead inside the house, and another man was found dead outside. A military-style rifle and handgun were found near the body of the shooter. The motive behind the shooting is still unclear.

Apart from the civilians, a police officer was shot in both legs, while two other officers were shot in the arm. Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said it is believed that the police returned fire.

Haltom City Police Department urged residents near the area of the shooting to stay inside. A manhunt for a "white male" in a "blue t-shirt and backwards hat" was initiated. Soon after, the suspected gunman was tracked down by the police, which resulted in a shootout, informed Sgt. Rick Alexander.

In an official statement, the Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, reminded citizens of the invaluable service of the men and women in law enforcement. He also asked everyone to join him in prayer for the wounded and the deceased.

"This is a timely reminder that the men and women of law enforcement are to be lauded for their heroic work that they do for us every single day."

Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane has said that the Texas Rangers will be handling the investigation. The investigation will specifically focus on how this incident happened and what led to it. More information regarding the shooting will be released as and when they are available.

Mass shootings in the US

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the US has witnessed 302 mass shootings across the country since the beginning of the year to July 2. Last month alone, a mass shooting broke out in Harlem Street, New York, over Father's Day weekend. The mass shooting left one dead and eight injured. Meanwhile, in May 2022, two gunmen in separate incidents killed more than 30 people, including children. On May 14, Payton Gendron shot and killed 10 black individuals, in what has since been revealed to be a hate crime. On the other hand, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos fatally shot 19 students, two teachers and wounded 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

Following these incidents, on June 25, President Joe Biden signed a gun control bill into law.

