Harlem Street mass shooting: Gunfire during Father’s Day weekend leaves one dead and eight injured

A mass shooting that broke out on Harlem Street left nine people injured, including a 21-year-old who succumbed to injuries at Lincoln Medical Center, according to NYPD.

The Harlem Street shooting incident took place over Father's Day weekend, during which two women and seven men were shot near the intersection of East 139th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Five of the injured were transported with the help of emergency services to Harlem Hospital. Meanwhile, the other four were driven in private vehicles, officials said.

As per sources, the victims of the Harlem Street shooting are between the ages of 21 and 42.

Harlem Street shooting sends New York over the edge

Police say that the victims of the Harlem Street shooting were reportedly at a barbecue or another social event. The gunfire around 12:40 a.m. caused chaos among the people gathered. The victims were shot on a footpath under the Madison Avenue bridge.

One of the witnesses said:

"I was sitting in my living room and all I heard was sporadic shots ringing. It was like, 'Prong, prong, prong!'. And then it stopped and picked back up."

Initially, police were told that two groups were shooting at each other.

Speaking about it, NYPD Deputy Chief Brian McGee said:

"We just think it was a gathering, a barbecue, to that nature."

No other details have been provided concerning the Harlem Street shooting. Additionally, the motive or what led to the shooting is not clear either.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said:

"It’s Father’s Day weekend. It was a weekend where people were supposed to be able to enjoy themselves with their families. The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe."

Another mass shooting incident adds to the list of gun-related violence

Shootings that occurred in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, have evoked a range of emotions among the citizens. People are dreading yet another mass shooting that is waiting to happen.

Back in 1999, the Columbine High School massacre was considered to be the worst case of a mass shooting at a school.

However, over the past decade, there have been deadlier school shootings. This includes, 2012’s Sandy Hook Elementary attack, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and the Robb Elementary School assault in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022 and these are just those that have occurred in schools.

While the nation is reeling from the aftermath of these shootings, they are hoping that the government makes better decisions. This includes stricter gun laws, accessible mental health care, and more effective law enforcement.

As of June 21, there have been 277 mass shootings in the U.S. since the beginning of the year, as per the Gun Violence Archive.

