"I am just in shock": Buffalo mass shooting witnesses recall horrors of the attack

On Saturday, May 14, at least ten people were killed in a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, in what appeared to be a racially charged attack. The attack took place at a grocery store in Jefferson Avenue, a black-majority neighborhood.

As per the official reports from authorities, the shooting was carried out by an 18-year-old man who was heavily armed and wore military-esque tactical gear. The shooter reportedly live-streamed the mass shooting.

Out of the thirteen victims and injured individuals in the attack, around eleven were black, and two were white. Meanwhile, on Sunday, US President Joe Biden addressed the incident in a ceremony at the Capitol. He said:

“We must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America. Our hearts are heavy once again, but the resolve must never, ever waver. No one understands this more than the people sitting in front of me.”

What happened at the Buffalo mass shooting?

According to law enforcement authorities, the lone gunman was identified as Payton Gendron, who had traveled from Conklin, New York. The shooter drove over 200 miles to reach a Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue.

Gendron reportedly arrived at the marketplace between 2 pm to 3 pm and had the ‘N-word’ racial slur painted on his weapon. The shooter had a semi-automatic rifle, a shotgun, and a hunting rifle, which were all legally purchased.

According to the New York Post, the gunman shot four people in the parking lot, of which three succumbed to bullet wounds. He later entered the store and began shooting people there.

Witnesses’ accounts of the Buffalo shootout

Following the tragic shootout, many witnesses shared their accounts of the event with publications. Dominique Calhoun told The New York Times that he had just entered the parking lot to fetch ice cream for his girls when he spotted people running out of the store. He said:

“That literally could’ve been me. I’m just in shock. I’ve never had something like this happen so close to home.”

Meanwhile, a retired firefighter Katherine Crofton from Buffalo, told The New York Post that she had witnessed the mass shooting from her building overseeing the stores. Crofton also described the incident as ‘horrifying.’

She recalled:

“His face was just blank. There was no expression on his face. It was just blank. I ducked down, because I didn’t want him to turn around and see me and take a shot at me.”

Similarly, 68-year-old Ken Stephens told The New York Times that there were “bodies everywhere.” A few witnesses also spoke that the shooter had initiated a live stream, where he was telling the viewers about his plans.

While not much is known about the shooter, it has been reported that the 18-year-old reportedly pointed the gun at his neck before the Buffalo police got him to surrender.

The shooter was charged with first-degree murder charges, to which he pleaded “not guilty.” As per The Post, the shooter had once also threatened to shoot his classmates at school.

