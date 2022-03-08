How old is Mike Turner? Survivor 42 castaway is a retired firefighter

CBS brings a brand new season of Survivor to the network this week. Season 42 of the competition series will welcome 18 castaways, including retired firefighter Mike Turner.

The show is about physical and mental strength, and Turner’s participation proves that age is just a number. He is the oldest contestant on the reality series as he is 58 years old. It won't be surprising if he comes out as one of the strongest contenders this season.

Hailing from Hoboken, New Jersey, Turner looks tough but is a softy from the inside. In his CBS bio, he mentioned:

“I’m sensitive. I care. I get my feelings hurt. I’m smart (at least I think so). My heart hurts for the less fortunate. I love learning. I’m a straight arrow.”

Mike Turner got married last year

Turner is not only breaking age stereotypes with his participation on the CBS show but also by finding love at 58. The retired battalion chief married his girlfriend, Staci Turner, last November.

The couple shared multiple pictures on Instagram that revealed them having their respective kids from their previous marriage. There are posts on Turner’s social media handle with photos of his one big happy family.

Speaking about his accomplishments in the CBS bio, he mentioned about raising his kids. He said:

"I come from the projects, not a very good home life, and I didn’t know how to be a father. But I watched other good fathers, learned and raised two amazing kids, and I’m very proud.”

Turner’s wife also has two kids from her former relationship. Furthermore, the contestant described himself in the bio as a loud, loyal, and fair person who enjoys sports, working out, and watching good movies.

He mentioned why he would win the title of Sole Survivor. The bio reads:

“I honestly think I can be the final Survivor because I possess all the attributes needed. I’ll be a beast in challenges, a worker in camp, yet I’ll make people believe I’m not a threat until it’s too late. I also have the gift of gab! People will like me (even Jeff).”

When will Survivor 42 premiere?

Survivor Season 42 is all set to premiere Wednesday, March 9, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time on CBS and Paramount+.

A total of 18 contestants will participate in the game show, hosted by television personality Jeff Probst. The winner will take home whopping prize money of a million dollars. In the previous season, Erika Casupanan won the title and the grand prize.

Edited by Shaheen Banu