Who is 'Survivor 41' winner? 5 things to know about Erika Casupanan

Erika Casupanan was declared the winner of Survivor 41 on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old beat Deshawn Radden and Xander Hastings to the $1 million cash prize in the finale, after she received the highest votes from the jury that consisted of the season’s former contestants.

Post the win, Casupanan tweeted:

It is unclear what curse she is talking about. However, she did become the first Canadian contestant to win the Survivor title. Also, she became the first female winner in six years; the last one was Sarah Lacina in Season 34.

5 fun facts about Erika Casupanan

In Survivor 41, Casupanan proved that she is a strategic player who doesn't make noise but slowly and steadily wins the race.

The Toronto native is a communications manager by profession, with fitness and boxing being her hobbies. Naturally, she had all the qualities to win Survivor.

Her bio on the CBS site mentions some interesting and fun facts about her. Let’s have a look:

1. Casupanan dislikes men in ill-fitting jeans.

2. She has been into combat sports.

3. Her goal was to pay off her student loan by 30, but she did that at the age of 27.

4. She mentions her biggest accomplishment is quitting her job for Survivor 41.

5. She loves pop culture.

Going by her bio, Casupanan was quite confident about making it to the game’s end. She said:

“I've been manipulative since before I knew what manipulation was. I relentlessly pursue my dreams. The great thing is no one would expect it because of my youthful face and small stature. I can make it to the end and am confident in my ability to advocate for myself at final tribal.”

How did Casupanan win ‘Survivor 41’?

Survivor 41 had five finalists — Casupanan, Radden, Hastings, Ricard Foye and Heather Aldret.

In the finale, Foye tried to use his social skills to convince Hastings to save him using his "immunity idol." But the latter used it on himself, leading to Foye’s elimination from the Jeff Probst show.

Then came an immunity challenge that gave the show its the final three contestants. As Hastings won, he had to choose one competitor who could go with him in the finale; he chose Casupanan.

Between Radden and Aldret, the former won the challenge; thus, the final three were Radden, Casupanan and Hastings.

Now, it was the jury’s turn to pick the winner of Survivor 41. Casupanan received seven votes while Radden received one and Hastings got none.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia