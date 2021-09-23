Is 'Survivor' castaway Ricard Foyé single? Meet his husband and two kids

Survivor season 41 officially returned to air on Wednesday with a two-hour premiere episode. While host Jeff Probst introduced the contestants, he also announced a new format for the show that was followed by a warning:

“This is a new era of Survivor.”

Ricard Foyé, a flight attendant, is also one of the castaways this season and he belongs to the “UA” tribe on the show. In the real world, the 31-year-old is not single and, in fact, has two children.

Will he be able to win the million dollar prize money? Time will tell. In the meantime, here's more on Foyé beyond the show.

Meet Foyé’s husband and kids

The Survivor contestant prefers he/him pronouns and is married to Andy Grier Foyé, who likes to be addressed with he/they pronouns. The couple’s Instagram handles are filled with adorable photos of their kids, Auri and Lucia.

According to Foyé’s bio, his hero is his husband Andy. He mentioned Andy’s struggle after the tragic loss of his parents and the sacrifices he made for their family.

Foyé said:

“Andy focused on putting his physical comfort behind his and my desire for our family to grow and carried our children as a transgender man. I cannot think of a better human.”

'Survivor' contestant is deaf in one ear

The flight attendant is positive, hopeful and funny in nature and is proud of the decisions he made in his life on a whim. However, no one could tell by simply looking at him that Foyé is deaf in one ear. To understand conversations, he focuses on lip reading and is also fluent in American Sign Language (ASL).

Meanwhile, he is on the island of Fiji with his Survivor tribe, including Sara Wilson, Brad Reese, Jairus Robinson, Shantel Smith and Genie Chen. The other two tribes are called YASE and LUVU.

YASE includes Liana Wallace, Tiffany Seely, Evvie Jagoda, David Voce, Eric Abraham, Xander Hastings, and LUVU has Heather Aldret, Erika Casupanan, Naseer Muttalif, Deshawn Radden, Danny McCray and Sydney Segal. All 18 contestants began their journey on September 22.

The show's format has changed slightly this season in order to intensify the battle and survival of the contestants on Survivor. The timeline has shortened from 39 days to 26 days and there will be “no rice” provided to the castaways. Plus, viewers will be informed about the tasks and changes before the contestants hear about them. In fact, fans can play a game, titled “Game within the Game”, in which they have to spot puzzles during the episode and solve them.

