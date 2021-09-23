Who is Naseer Muttalif on 'Survivor'? Sri Lankan veggie vendor who didn't have access to toilet and electricity

Survivor Season 41 is here and fans can’t keep calm. Like every season, expectations are extremely high for the CBS series.

Naseer Muttalif is one of this season's contestants and comes with the qualities needed to do well on the show. Born and brought up in Sri Lanka, he has seen the struggles of life up close, which makes him well-prepared to face any kind of challenge thrown his way.

Who is Naseer Muttalif on Survivor?

Muttalif is a sales manager by profession who currently lives in Morgan Hill, CA. The 37-year-old who describes himself as “authentic, outgoing, hardworking” was a vegetable vendor before making multi-million dollar sales for his company.

As per his bio on the network’s site, the Survivor contestant saw poverty as he grew up in a mud hut which didn’t have electricity or running water. Speaking about his childhood and teenage life, Muttalif said:

“I didn't know how to use a real toilet or shower until I was 18 and moved overseas. We washed our clothes in the river.”

Survivor castaway achieved “the American dream”

Muttalif became accustomed to modern technology and a new lifestyle after he turned 18 and moved to Dubai. That was where he got his driver’s license and met his wife.

The self-taught English speaker is now earning well and is happy to achieve "the American dream". He is planning to build a house in his hometown for his mother who still lives in Sri Lanka. In his bio, he has mentioned her as being his hero as she sacrificed a lot after his father’s death.

The Survivor contestant said:

“She had to make the immensely difficult decision to leave behind three young children to go work in a foreign country as a housemaid. She suffered and was mistreated there, but she did what she had to do to keep us fed.”

About Muttalif’s tribe on Survivor Season 41

The sales manager believes he is a unique and strong competitor who belongs on the show. On Survivor, three rival groups are created among 18 castaways and Muttalif’s tribe includes Heather Aldret, Erika Casupanan, Deshawn Radden, Danny McCray and Sydney Segal.

Other contestants include Eric Abraham, Ricard Foye, David Voce, Liana Wallace, Evvie Jagoda, Xander Hastings, Jairus Robinson, Shantel Smith, Sara Wilson, Tiffany Seel, Brad Reese, and Genie Chen.

Survivor season 41 is hosted by Jeff Probst, who has been the presenter from the beginning of the show. The new season premiered on September 22 on CBS.

