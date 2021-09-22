Who is Heather Aldret on 'Survivor?' This stay-at-home mom cusses like a "drunken, sunburnt sailor"

Survivor Season 41 is a highly anticipated CBS series that has always managed to keep viewers hooked. The previous season raised the bar high with its finale when Tony Vlachos won the title and took home the $2 million prize.

Heather Aldret, one of the castaways this season, seems to have the potential to become the sole Survivor. The 52-year-old may look cheerful and well-settled now, but she has had a difficult upbringing.

Who is Heather Aldret on 'Survivor?'

Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, Aldret is a stay-at-home mom with hobbies like painting, pickleball, tennis, and exploring. Describing herself as "authentic, passionate, and devoted," the Survivor contestant's proudest moment was selling off her first house and paying off all debts with the money.

In her cast bio, on the network's site, the mother-of-two revealed that no-one could tell by looking at her that she could "cuss like a drunken, sunburnt sailor." On Survivor, she will draw inspiration from strategies employed by show alums Rick Devens, Tina Wesson, Lisa Whelchel, and Chrissy Hofbeck.

Explaining why she should be the winner, Aldret said:

“I'm sharp and observant, like OCD observant. I'm surprisingly very strong and have a ridiculously high threshold for pain. I'm resilient. I'm daring but careful. I build strong relationships. I'm likable and entertaining. I listen and learn. I will be the person who remembers where everyone is from and what they love on their pizza. I may not like them all, but I have the ability to convince them all that I do! I'll make people smile when they need to.”

All about 'Survivor' Season 41

Survivor's upcoming season will have 18 contestants, who will be divided into three groups. Aldret's tribe includes Danny McCray, Naseer Muttalif, Erika Casupanan, Sydney Segal, and Deshawn Radden.

Other competitors include David Voce, Liana Wallace, Tiffany Seel, Evvie Jagoda, Xander Hastings, Jairus Robinson, Shantel Smith, Eric Abraham, Ricard Foye, Sara Wilson, Brad Reese, and Genie Chen.

Also Read

Hosted by Jeff Probst, this season will see a few changes to the format. This includes the run time, which has been shortened from 39 to 26. Viewers will be informed about new twists and challenges before the contestants. Most importantly, a running theme will be absent from the show.

Survivor premieres Wednesday, September 22 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Srijan Sen