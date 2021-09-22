Who is Brad Reese on 'Survivor?' The rancher is a private pilot who was once blown up by a propane tank

Survivor Season 41 has a lot to prove, given how the previous season ended. Season 40 showcased an epic showdown where Tony Vlachos beat Natalie Anderson and Michele Fitzgerald to win the $2 million prize. Will this year's castaways repeat history? Only time will tell.

Brad Reese, one of the contestants this season, seems to have a winning quality. He has seen life and its many tribulations. At 50, he may be a rancher but has had an adventurous past.

Who is Brad Reese on 'Survivor?'

The rancher describes himself as a "spontaneous, practical, and patient" person proud of his family of six. He is also a private pilot and almost died of a rattlesnake bite. Reese was also blown up by a propane tank in the past.

In his cast bio, shared on the CBS site, he cited his father as an inspiration. Reese mentioned that despite battling cancer, his father kept a positive outlook towards life.

He also shared his thoughts on why he should be the winner:

"I have all the skills of a typical rancher – hard-working, common sense-but I'm completely different because of my social skills. I believe I can build multi-dimensional alliances and win trust with most people, but with laser vision towards the end goal."

All about 'Survivor' Season 41

The CBS reality show will premiere on September 22 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Competing against Reese will be ex-NFL player Danny McCray, David Voce, Erika Casupanan, Liana Wallace, Tiffany Seel, Evvie Jagoda, Xander Hastings, Jairus Robinson, Naseer Muttalif, Shantel Smith, Sydney Segal, Eric Abraham, Ricard Foye, Sara Wilson, Heather Aldret, Deshawn Radden, and Genie Chen.

Usually a 39-day game, Survivor 41 was shortened to 26 days this time. Host Jeff Probst pointed out a few other changes that were brought in to make the format more challenging.

He told TV Line:

"We started with a very big change — we eliminated their daily food source. No rations of rice. That, in and of itself, is a complete game changer. It hit them hard. And we cut back dramatically on rewards, so food in general was extremely scarce. This impacted their cognitive abilities within the first several days."

Another significant change to the show this season is the absence of themes from the title. After Survivor: Winners at War, the showrunners rebranded the reality series, making things simpler. Eliminating themes allowed the producers to design Survivor with ease.

