Who is Tiffany Seely on 'Survivor?' This 47-year-old teacher never washes her face

Survivor season 41 will feature Tiffany Seely, a 47-year-old teacher, as one of the show's contestants. She will be seen competing against 17 castaways on CBS' longest-running series. This season will have a timeline of 26 days.

Seely, a mother of two boys, seems to have winning potential because of her highly positive attitude. Only time will tell whether her loving, funny, and loud nature will help her win the prize money of a million dollars, plus the title of Survivor.

'Survivor' contestant never washes her face

According to her bio on the network's site, the Survivor contestant does not like being wrong. She also hates people who eat with their mouths open and chew loudly. Seely has claimed that she does not wash her face much. The teacher also hates to brush before going to bed.

Seely's unusual habits might prove to be an advantage on the show, where she has to survive with minimal facilities.

Seely's grandmother is her inspiration

The Survivor castaway is quite confident that she'll win the season. She plans to follow in the footsteps of previous contestants like Colby, Ozzy, and Parvati.

While Seely takes guidance game guidance from Survivor alums, her real-life inspiration is her late grandmother.

Speaking about her grandmother, Seely said:

“She [My grandmother] was blind to top it all off, yet the smartest and funniest person in the world. She always made me feel loved and she laughed with me all the time.”

On the show, three rival groups will be created among 18 contestants. Seely belongs to a tribe that includes Liana Wallace, Evvie Jagoda, David Voce, Eric Abraham, and Xander Hastings.

Sharing her thoughts on why she should be the winner, Seely said:

“I am patient and experienced in seeing the bigger picture. I know when to strike when the iron is hot, so to speak. I can read people in a minute and read their energy!”

Also Read

Seely's team will compete with Sydney Segal, Sara Wilson, Danny McCray, Erika Casupanan, Shantel Smith, Naseer Muttalif, Ricard Foye, Genie Chen, Heather Aldret, Deshawn Radden, Brad Reese, and Jairus Robinson. This season takes place in Fiji.

Seely will be seen on Survivor season 41, which premieres on Wednesday, September 22 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Jeff Probst will host the critically acclaimed show.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Srijan Sen