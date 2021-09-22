Who is “Survivor’s” Jairus Robinson? Youngest castaway is state track champion with interest in pediatric nursing

Survivor Season 41 will feature 20-year-old Jairus Robinson as its contestant. The Oklahoma kid is a college student set to play the game and compete with individuals who are older and more experienced than him.

Robinson will be seen staying with other castaways on an island in Fiji. He calls himself “Survivor” and believes that his charismatic, high energy, and charming personality will help him win a million dollars in prize money.

Jairus Robinson, state track champion

Robinson is an athlete who is trained in running tracks, jiu-jitsu, and dance. In fact, one of his proudest moments was when he became a two-time state track champion after training aggressively for seven years.

Addressing his talent, the Survivor contestant said:

“Everyone will tell you running is hard, but running with the fastest people in the state running sub-five-minute miles and pole vaulting is a story of its own.”

Survivor contestant wants to do pediatric nursing

Robinson is not just into athletics, but he is also said to be a smart individual. According to him, people find him goofy after the first interaction, but the Survivor castaway thinks he is more intelligent than them. Plus, he is a good student with high grades and a confident public speaker.

In the future, Robinson wants to pursue pediatric nursing. He apparently volunteers at the children’s hospital every now and then. For him, those kids are his heroes as they always keep a smile on their faces, even when hurt.

Jairus Robinson comes with the ‘It’ factor

Robinson is confident that if he does everything right on the reality show, he can win this season’s Survivor. According to him, the aspects needed to be the winner are popularity, social awareness, connections, and the “It” factor.

And he believes he has all the talent in him.

“I have that ‘it’ factor that some people just have. I think JT had it and Kim Spradlin, now I have it too.”

As all the 18 contestants are divided into three tribes, Robinson will tag along with Brad Reese, Sara Wilson, Shantel Smith, Ricard Foyé, and Genie Chen.

Other contestants include Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden, Liana Wallace, Naseer Muttalif, Heather Aldret, Erika Casupanan, Evvie Jagoda, Sydney Segal, David Voce, Eric Abraham, Xander Hastings, and Tiffany Seely.

The official synopsis of Survivor reads:

“A reality show where a group of contestants are stranded in a remote location with little more than the clothes on their back. The lone survivor of this contest takes home a million dollars.”

Hosted by Jeff Probst, Survivor Season 41 premieres on September 22 on CBS at 8 pm (ET).

