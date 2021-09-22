Who is Sara Wilson on 'Survivor'? This healthcare consultant loves aerial silks and trapeze

Season 41 of popular TV show Survivor will be releasing on Wednesday. As it is one of the longest-running reality shows, expectations are pretty high, especially looking at the castaways for this season. Previous years showed many strong participants and winners and matching their level of determination and skill is going to be a tough task for the contestants.

Sara Wilson is one of the participants of CBS’s Survivor Season 41 and she believes her intelligence, physicality, and social awareness will be the key to her winning a million dollars and the title of the Sole Survivor.

She said:

“With my ability to genuinely connect with people, brains and physical strength, I could definitely be the final Survivor.”

Who is Sara Wilson on Survivor?

Wilson is a 24-year-old healthcare consultant who hails from Sherman Oaks, CA and currently lives in Boston, MA. She describes herself as “astute, resilient, and witty.” She has quite a unique set of interesting hobbies such as aerial silks, trapeze, poker, cooking, and baking.

As per Wilson’s bio shared on the CBS site, her inspiration is her grandmother, who recently died due to COVID-19. The Survivor contestant said:

“My grandmother's ability to bounce back from hit after hit that life threw at her is so inspiring to me and all I want to do with my life is be someone that she would be proud of.”

Sara Wilson and her “many layers”

The Survivor contestant, who has gone to MIT, has apparently got many layers. Her bio says that she is very sweet as well as tough and this is something one would never know from simply looking at her.

“I am absolutely a force to be reckoned with and I feel bad for the people who underestimate me. No one who looks at me realizes how smart I am just by seeing me. I am young, but I have been through some tough things in my life and have learned how to bounce back from adversity.”

On Survivor, Wilson will be seen as part of a tribe which includes Jairus Robinson, Brad Reese, Shantel Smith, Ricard Foyé, and Genie Chen.

They will compete with the other 12 contestants, who will also be divided into two tribes. Danny McCray, Deshawn Radden, Erika Casupanan, Evvie Jagoda, Sydney Segal, David Voce, Eric Abraham, Xander Hastings, Liana Wallace, Naseer Muttalif, Heather Aldret, and Tiffany Seely are the names of the rest of the castaways.

Also Read

Survivor Season 41 will be hosted by Jeff Probst and will premiere on September 22, 2021 on CBS at 8.00 pm EST.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Atul S