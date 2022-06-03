Pawtucket walkout explained as high school students stage protest over gun reforms amid rising violence

For the students in Pawtucket, Wednesday was just not any other day. Over 150 students from different high schools in Pawtucket staged a walkout on Wednesday over the detrimental state of their country. The protest was aimed at a lot of things, predominantly getting lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws, reduce the number of cops in schools, and increase the number of counselors.

All this was set in motion by a 17-year-old Zachary Pinto, a senior at Shea High School. Upon asking how he came up with the idea for a protest, he credited his classmates. Pinto then stated that the primary idea was to make sure that matters concerning the safety of students in America got the priority it deserved.

Along with students from Charles E. Shea High School, there were also those from other schools who took part in the walkout. They had all converged at Pawtucket City Hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Pinto said:

"Seeing the power of Pawtucket's youth, how something was put together over the course of three days, and having such a good turnout, gives me a good feeling. There’s a feeling of sorrow that we have to get together and do this. We have to take time away from our education to plead with legislators to protect us."

At the rally, Pinto even led a chant to call out the names of the victims of the horrific Uvalde school shooting.

Pawtucket students march for a safer tommorrow

Following the recent spate of attacks, the rise in gun violence has once again sparked debate in the country. While some claim it to be their constitutional right, anti-gun activists are demanding stricter laws on owning a gun. Just as America was coming to terms with the Uvalde school shooting, there were mass shooting attacks in other parts of the country over Memorial Day weekend.

Pinto stated that the lack of gun control across the nation was the focal point they wanted to address.

Cynthia Mendes, who is running for Lieutenant Governor, also spoke about abortion access during the event. Mendes then educated the students regarding the current proposed legislation on gun control.

She said:

"Up until the slaughter at Uvalde, these bills were held for further study. We don’t just need the bill, but politicians that won’t sell us out. They want bold action on guns and safety. They want fewer cops in schools and more counselors."

Once the protest came to an end, the students headed back to their respective schools. However, they were not permitted to enter by the Tolman administrators, citing a "school policy," said Pinto and Mendes.

Mendes said:

"The school’s answer was it’s a safety concern. The students had me call all their parents."

Seeing that Pawtucket students were not being allowed back in, a concerned Pinto said:

"Tolman High School was not allowing students back in to retrieve their things. I doubt students from Shea will face retaliation. I had talks with my mother about getting suspended. I’m more worried about Tolman students, and it sounds like the administration is not talking it well."

Apart from stricter gun laws, Pinto stated that there's a dearth of counselors at his school. It is important to have them so that they can help address a wide range of mental health issues faced by teens, rather than a greater police presence.

