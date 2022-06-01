Who are the members of pop girl group sensation XOMG POP? Septet stuns judges on America's Got Talent

The newest pop group sensation, XOMG POP, is part of Season 17 of America's Got Talent. The group was created by Jojo Siwa and her mother Jessalynn at Peacock's Siwa Dance Pop Revolution and have since then been achieving great heights in their music careers.

They performed in front of AGT judges and a live audience at the premiere episode and were instantly a hit.

The reality talent competition was renewed for a seventeenth season, owing to the major success they have received from the past few installments. The show premiered on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 and has hooked the audience with some mind-blowing talent on stage.

Fan-favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum will provide feedback and decide which contestants will be moving ahead.

Who are the members from pop group XOMG POP? Name, age and more explored

The youngest pop sensation group XOMG POP is all about girl power. They were formed on JoJo Siwa and her mother's reality show Siwa Dance Pop Revolution that aired on Peacock, and by the end, seven girls stood strong on the stage as they pledged to take over the pop industry.

The reality competition series saw Jojo and Jessalyn assemble the next best thing in the music industry. The seven members of the group XOMG POP are: Kiya Barczyszyn, Brooklynn Pitts, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Dallas Skye Gatson, Kinley Cunningham, Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan, and Bella Cianni Llerena.

Check out the profiles of each of the members.

1) Kiya Barczyszyn, 12 years old

Kiya is from Orange, California and has been passionate about dancing since the age of 5, preferring dance styles with energy. Her other hobbies, apart from dancing to her favorite jazz-funk & hip hop combos, include hoverboarding and, making TikTok videos and playing games with her family.

The star also loves to collect records and everything vintage and takes regular guitar lessons. She is very fond of her pets - one French bulldog named Rofmeo and three cats: Sushi, Sake, and Kirin. Her playlist includes songs from artists like Jojo Siwa, Gwen Stefani, Little Mix, 5th Harmony, and Kelly Clarkson.

2) Brooklynn Pitts, 11 years old

Brooklynn describes herself as a talented singer and a competitive dancer. She belongs to Ft. Worth, Texas and is known for being sweet and humble. The star has been dancing ever since she was four years old and has only recently been training her voice for the past two years.

The XOMG POP member's musical influencers include Michael Jackson, the Jackson 5, Janet Jackson, and JoJo Siwa. Although sweet by nature, Brooklynn loves playing pranks and would wear her signature headband even while sleeping. Jazz is her favorite style of dance.

3) Leigha Rose Sanderson, 14 years old

Leigha belongs to Rowlett, Texas and is a triple threat to any other girl group out there. She is a singer who plays the ukelele and attends a Performing Arts School where she trains herself in a subject she enjoys most - dance.

She is known for her love of butterflies in accessories and uses them to embellish her hair and clothes.

The XOMG POP member was diagnosed with Spina Bifida at a very young age, so she couldn't pursue her passion until the age of six. But by seven, she began competing at different competitions, proving that she doesn't let any illness hold her back from pursuing what she loves. Her playlist includes songs by Taylor Swift, JoJo Siwa, and Meghan Trainor.

4) Dallas Skye Gatson, 10 years old

Dallas is a talented and soulful singer who has been dancing since she was four years old. She has a multitude of interests when it comes to learning different art forms. For her, music is a family affair.

She is used to performing with her extended family in the living room, learnt how to play piano from her father and loves performing and writing her own music.

In addition to singing and dancing, Dallas also loves the poetry of Shel Silverstein and is interested in Japanese art, learning foreign languages and performing science experiments. Her playlist includes songs from Lady Gaga, Adele, Alicia Keys, Jessie J, and Zendaya.

5) Kinley Cunningham, 10 years old

Kinley has been awarded many accolades that prove her passion and talent in dancing. The XOMG POP member takes her talent seriously and learns piano and acting. The star has a huge space in her house dedicated to her pursuit of dancing and other forms of art.

She is known by the name Kinley Full Out. The name was credited to her because that's the way she prefers living her life - full out. Her official profile reads:

"Kinley’s excitement for everything sugar-filled and rainbow-colored doesn’t mean she’s only interested in things that are sweet, though – she also LOVES scary movies."

Her playlist includes songs by Meghan Trainor, Dua Lipa, JoJo Siwa, Lady Gaga, and The Spice Girls.

6) Tamara "Tinie T" Andreasyan, 10 years old

XOMG POP's official rapper, Tinie, opened the American Music Awards dancing with Taylor Swift and was also featured on the Lebanese version of the TV show Little Big Shots.

The star hails from Van Nuys, California and is a gymnast turned hip-hop dancer:

"who brings her flexibility and double-jointedness to the stage where she raps, sings, and dances with swagger."

One of Tinie's favorite subjects is to learn the Armenian language as the family has the same origin. Her playlist includes songs by Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and Britney Spears.

7) Bella Cianni Llerena, 10 years old

Although Bella was initially eliminated from the competition, by the end of the group formation, mentor JoJo announced that she was part of XOMG POP. The star loves to wear Leopard prints, metallics, and a cute purse, and this signature style matches her personality well.

Although she only started dancing three and a half years ago, her versatility shows in her dance skills - Ballroom to Musical Theatre to Lyrical and Hip Hop.

Bella belongs to Miami, Florida, and loves to engage in community services with her father. She is bilingual and speaks both Spanish and English. Her favorite TV shows include Stranger Things, Dance Moms, The Voice, Shake it Up!, and Henry Danger.

Since the inception of Jojo Siwa's XOMG POP, the girl group has released three singles with official music videos - Candy Hearts in 2021, Merry Go Round and Secret Handshake in 2022. They have also been on tour with JoJo and have displayed several talents and have over 41K followers on Instagram.

