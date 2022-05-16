Why did Kelly Clarkson leave The Voice? Reasons explored as Camila Cabello replaces her as coach

Camila Cabello replaces Kelly Clarkson on The Voice for Season 22. As full-time coaches, Cabello will join Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and John Legend.

She will thus take the position of Kelly Clarkson, who is leaving the singing competition for the first time since joining as a coach in Season 14. Cabello previously worked for Team Legend as a counselor during Season 21.

Kelly hinted last week that she might be taking a break from the show for a year.

She said:

“I turned 40 and you know what I’m giving myself for 40? I literally said ‘no’ to everything this summer. I will not do anything this summer. Since I was 16 years old, I haven’t had a summer off. This is my first summer off. I am taking time.”

Blind auditions for The Voice typically begin in June, and season promos start in August, so if Kelly takes a break this summer, she won't appear on the show.

Reasons behind Kelly Clarkson's departure from The Voice

Kelly Clarkson is adding a new show to her resume; in addition to coaching aspiring artists on The Voice and hosting her daytime TV talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she is now collaborating with rapper Snoop Dogg for the American Song Contest.

The new NBC Musical Competition Series will feature 56 artists from each of the 50 states, five U.S. territories, and the nation's capital.

Since Kelly first announced her latest TV project with a 30-second trailer during Super Bowl Sunday, fans have speculated aloud whether this is a sign that she is ready to move on from The Voice.

Kelly has remained silent about her decision to leave The Voice. She hasn't said anything about leaving the show, although she recently hinted that her work schedule might alter.

She said:

“I’ve decided this year there’s just [going to] be a couple changes for me that I can’t say here,” she said in the Q&A. “But there’s a couple things happening. I’ve been able to make more time just for me and my kiddos and still be able to work. Just where we can get away on weekends and really do some fun stuff with my kids.”

While she didn't go into specifics, the Texas native didn't specify whether or not the changes would alter her appearance on The Voice. It's also worth noting that Season 22 of The Voice is yet to be renewed.

