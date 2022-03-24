Walt Disney World walkout explained as employees stage protest over response to Florida's 'Don't say gay' bill

On Tuesday, March 22, employees of Walt Disney World organized walkouts and online campaigns to protest over the company’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” or “Parental Rights in Education” bill.

The controversial legislation aims to limit schools in Florida from discussing topics of “s*xual orientation or gender identity” inside a classroom. The bill has received widespread criticism across the Sunshine State and beyond ever since it came to light.

Steve Desaulniers @steve_desaul Hundreds of Disney employees walking out at company HQ in Burbank #DisneyWalkout Hundreds of Disney employees walking out at company HQ in Burbank #DisneyWalkout https://t.co/n9QpNmAHIf

Amid ongoing statewide condemnation, The Walt Disney Company (TWDC) came under fire for their disappointing response to the legislation. The entertainment giant faced further criticism after people pointed out that the company was still making political donations to certain politicians who are supporting the bill.

In response to the company’s lack of action against the legislature, several employees, including members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community came together to launch the "Disney Do Better Walkout" campaign.

Official protests already began last week, with organizers taking part in a series of smaller walkouts during their scheduled breaks, but a full-day walkout finally came into effect on March 22.

Several employees were seen marching out of Disney headquarters in support of the walkout (Image via Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, hundreds of employees were seen walking out of Disney’s headquarters in Burbank, California, as a protest against the company’s response towards Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

The staffers reportedly gathered near the Bette Davis Picnic Area while chanting slogans and displaying signs asking the company to “protect LGBTQ kids.” The walkout organizers also wrote an open letter about their campaign that read:

“The Walt Disney Company’s (TWDC) LGBTQIA+ community and their allies are determined to take a stand against TWDC’s apathy in the face of the bigoted “Don’t Say Gay or Trans” bill put forth by the FL state legislature.”

The letter also noted that the recent statements and lack of action surrounding the bill by TWDC leaders have “utterly failed to match the magnitude of the threat to LGBTQIA+ safety represented by this legislation.”

It also added that such statements indicated that the leadership “does not truly understand” the impact of the legislation not only on cast members in Florida but on all members of the LGBTQIA+ community in the company and beyond.

The letter also mentioned that the organizers decided to come together as a community to convince the company to protect its employees and their loved ones from the discriminatory measure:

“As a community, we have been forced into an impossible and unsustainable position. We must now take action to convince TWDC to protect employees and their families in the face of such open and unapologetic bigotry.”

Employees primarily organized the protests to urge Disney to cease making donations to politicians who are supporting the bill and to create a plan to protect their employees from the legislation.

Reuters reported that staffers have also asked the company to halt construction in Florida, home of its flagship theme park, until the state withdraws the measure. In the wake of the protests, Disney attempted to address the concerns of its employees through a virtual town hall. A spokesperson said:

“We know how important this issue is for our LGBTQ+ employees, their families and allies, we respect our colleagues’ right to express their views. And we pledge our ongoing support of the LGBTQ+ community in the fight for equal rights.”

Disney Walkout @DisneyWalkout



A rather joyous Friday walkout at Pixar! We had some fun and did some group stretches while catching up with one another!



#DisneyDoBetter #DisneySayTrans #DisneySayGay #WhereIsChapek Solidarity at Pixar!!A rather joyous Friday walkout at Pixar! We had some fun and did some group stretches while catching up with one another! Solidarity at Pixar!!A rather joyous Friday walkout at Pixar! We had some fun and did some group stretches while catching up with one another! #DisneyDoBetter #DisneySayTrans #DisneySayGay #WhereIsChapek https://t.co/FafaiaNugJ

The latest address comes after Disney CEO Bob Chapek acknowledged the ongoing situation earlier this month:

“Thank you to all who have reached out to me sharing your pain, frustration and sadness over the company’s response to the Florida “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Speaking to you, reading your messages, and meeting with you have helped me better understand how painful our silence was.”

He also apologized for not speaking against the bill sooner:

“It is clear that this is not just an issue about a bill in Florida, but instead yet another challenge to basic human rights. You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry.”

At the time, Chapek mentioned that the company will use its influence to promote the good by “telling inclusive stories” and “standing up for the rights of all.” He also mentioned that the company will “pause” the political donations and he will personally “engage” with the LGBTQ+ community to become a better ally.

However, at the time of writing, Chapek is yet to acknowledge the full-day walkout of employees. Meanwhile, several of the company’s subsidiaries like Disney+ and Disney Parks, have supported the LGBTQ+ community through messages across social media.

What is the “Don’t Say Gay” bill in Florida?

Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill has faced widespread criticism (Image via Alisha Jucevic/Getty Images)

On February 24, Florida’s House of Representatives passed the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, which was later dubbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics. As per the legislation, all schools will be restricted from teaching about orientation or gender identity to students of kindergarten up to third grade:

“Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on s*xual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through [third grade].”

It further mentioned that the subject cannot be discussed “in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate” for students of other grades in accordance with state standards.

The bill also states that parents will be allowed to “bring an action against a school district to obtain a declaratory judgment” and a court can award damages and attorney’s fees if it finds a school violating the measure.

The bill was passed by the state Senate on March 8 and is pending to be signed into law. If it is signed, the measures will come into effect from July 1 and all school districts will be required to update their plans by June 2023.

