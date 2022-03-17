Farfetch: 3 things to know about the brand's celebrity-led campaign

Luxury fashion retailer Farfetch is showing off its brand new star-studded campaign. The retailer is endorsing a group of much-loved celebrities for its hot and happening fashion campaign.

The fashion reseller’s Spring 2022 campaign is labeled as “#YourChoiceYourFarfetch,” which primarily celebrates individual styles with a wide range of exquisite designs offered by the brand.

Yannis Henrion, the retailer’s creative director, believes pop culture stars are unrivaled fashion symbols for contemporary stylists and designers. He further expressed his idea behind embellishing Farfetch's campaign with celebrities, saying:

“Fashion icons that emerged from pop culture in the '90s, their aesthetic and approach to style, feels so relevant and modern now as it is quite bold, but also very wearable.”

Three facts about Farfetch's star-studded campaign

1) Celebrity-led campaign

The How I Met Your Father actress Kim Cattrall and Pearl Harbor famed actor Josh Hartnett had a hand in the campaign. Together with Kim and Josh, Spanish singer María Isabel and American musician Steve Lacy also posed for the campaign shoot.

All the stars sported the must-have fashion pieces for the shoot. For instance, Kim striked a pose with Prada's Triangle bag wearing an AREA blazer as one of her outfits. Further, Steve assumed his position by wearing brands like Marine Serre and GmbH. María Isabel was donning a Miu Miu mini skirt that went viral recently.

2) Reasons for choosing Kim and Josh

Elucidating about the idea of working with Cattrall, Yannis stated that she is “one of the most referenced fashion icons of this day and age.” He further made reference to the actress’ much-loved role as Samantha Jones in the sensational movie Sex and the City. He continued:

“Kim is truly an icon, not only because of her style choices, but because of who she is as a person — she is real.”

For Hartnett, Yannis added that the celebrated actor has his own unique style as well as a devoted fan base of contrasting generations. In Henrion’s words:

“Josh is a forever crush and brings a sense of nostalgia as Hollywood’s reigning heartthrob of the 2000s.”

3) Steve and Maria were preferred by the brand

Choosing Maria and Steve for the campaign was also a premeditated decision. Henrion commented about Farfetch’s choice of Steve and Maria, saying:

“Steve brings his influential personal style that challenges gender constructs. María, an empowered female singer-songwriter, personifies her status as an artist to watch.”

The choice of the two musicians was made to build a connection with a new generation of talent.

Edited by R. Elahi