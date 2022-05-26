What is NRA? Pro-gun rights group receive massive hate online following Texas school shooting

Several Republican lawmakers, including Gov. Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump, are scheduled to speak at a National Rifle Association (NRA) gathering in Houston, just 72 hours after at least 18 children and a teacher were shot to death at an elementary school 300 miles away in Uvalde, Texas. The conference has led to the group massively being trolled on social media.

Tinks 😷 @t4ila @NRA For you to gather in Texas after such a tragedy is vile. You’ve made it clear time and time again you don’t care about children being slaughtered, but at least have the dignity to not dance on their graves. @NRA For you to gather in Texas after such a tragedy is vile. You’ve made it clear time and time again you don’t care about children being slaughtered, but at least have the dignity to not dance on their graves.

The NRA is the most influential lobbying group in the United States for gun rights. The NRA has traditionally fought attempts to curb gun ownership. It unsuccessfully sued Texas in 2011 to force the state to decrease the legal age for holding a weapon from 21 to 18.

Following the school massacre in Texas that claimed the lives of 19 children and two adults, President Biden condemned the incident and asked:

"When are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?"

Some background on NRA and their pro-gun rights lobbying

The National Rifle Association is a gun rights organization. The two US Civil War veterans started the organization in 1871 as a recreational association to "promote and encourage rifle shooting on a scientific basis."

The NRA's foray into political lobbying began in 1934 when it began sending out letters to members informing them of upcoming weapons legislation. The National Firearms Act of 1934 (NFA) and the Gun Control Act of 1968 (GCA) were supported by the organization, but it became more politically engaged after the enactment of the GCA in the 1970s.

Fabio De Masi 🦩 @FabioDeMasi The National Rifle Association is a right wing terrorist organisation. The US are kept hostage by those terrorists and are unable to protect its citizens of physical harm. Get your shit together! bbc.com/news/world-us-… The National Rifle Association is a right wing terrorist organisation. The US are kept hostage by those terrorists and are unable to protect its citizens of physical harm. Get your shit together! bbc.com/news/world-us-…

It began directly influencing policy in 1975 through the Institute for Legislative Action, a newly founded lobbying arm. It established a Political Action Committee (PAC) in 1977 to transfer contributions to MPs.

With a large budget to influence members of Congress on gun policy, the NRA has become one of the most powerful special interest lobby groups in the United States. Wayne LaPierre, the executive vice-president, is in charge.

Since 2020, prosecutors in New York and Washington, DC, have attempted to dissolve the organization, claiming that senior leadership misappropriated a charity fund and used the money for extravagant personal spending.

The organization called the lawsuit a "baseless, planned attack."

← 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘓𝘦𝘧𝘵 𝘊𝘰𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘳 🏄 @LCLiberal P.S

National Rifle Association convention in Texas is still on despite school massacre P.SNational Rifle Association convention in Texas is still on despite school massacre

Guns have been banned at the upcoming NRA convention in Texas

Attendees at the group's annual convention, held in Houston, will not be allowed to carry guns during his speech.

Many netizens have expressed shock that the meeting will take place even after the mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school that claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including 19 pupils.

The Secret Service is reportedly seizing control of the hall during Trump's speech, barring guests from having firearms, firearms accessories, or knives. Weapons, laser pointers, pepper spray, toy weapons, backpacks, and other prohibited items.

The Secret Service will use magnetometers to examine participants before they enter the hall. The Secret Service told the organization that it has the "power to prohibit weapons from being brought into venues visited by our protectees, even those in open-carry states."

Netizens react to upcoming NRA conference in Texas following the school shooting

People on Twitter have slammed the organization, which has always been against attempts to enforce gun control for the general public.

Laura Bassett @LEBassett The NRA is banning guns for Trump's appearance at their conference this Friday. If, as they, "guns don't kill people, people kill people," then why ban them at their own event? jezebel.com/the-nra-is-ban… The NRA is banning guns for Trump's appearance at their conference this Friday. If, as they, "guns don't kill people, people kill people," then why ban them at their own event? jezebel.com/the-nra-is-ban…

StudentOfLife @cowley_cat @LEBassett Anyone with a conscience would support stricter gun laws. The decent gun owning people I know do. Tightening background checks and limitations won't solve but it definitely could help. We are in trouble. Our kids are in danger. @LEBassett Anyone with a conscience would support stricter gun laws. The decent gun owning people I know do. Tightening background checks and limitations won't solve but it definitely could help. We are in trouble. Our kids are in danger.

Josh @josh4200200 @jeremyy17__ @Deeliberatrix @IfkaTatar @LeechLeacher @FPWellman @GregAbbott_TX @GOP @NRA NRA-ILA spends millions to buy lawmakers in Congress. This is why no law will be made while the NRA-ILA are allowed to shovel money into any lawmakers hands @jeremyy17__ @Deeliberatrix @IfkaTatar @LeechLeacher @FPWellman @GregAbbott_TX @GOP @NRA NRA-ILA spends millions to buy lawmakers in Congress. This is why no law will be made while the NRA-ILA are allowed to shovel money into any lawmakers hands

Carla Morgan @iamahistorian @GregAbbott_TX @tedcruz ABSOLUTELY F*CKING DISGRACEFUL. Trump, Abbott, Cruz & more set to speak at NRA annual mtg in Houston days after Uvalde shooting - NRA-ILA Leadership Forum will be held Fri, May 27, in Houston as part of NRA's annual mtg. wfaa.com/mobile/article… via @wfaa @GregAbbott_TX @tedcruz ABSOLUTELY F*CKING DISGRACEFUL. Trump, Abbott, Cruz & more set to speak at NRA annual mtg in Houston days after Uvalde shooting - NRA-ILA Leadership Forum will be held Fri, May 27, in Houston as part of NRA's annual mtg. wfaa.com/mobile/article… via @wfaa

Al Olmsted @aeolmsted @LEBassett @JohnMMcKee True. If guns can be carried in the street, then why can't they be carried in the U.S. and State Capitals? @LEBassett @JohnMMcKee True. If guns can be carried in the street, then why can't they be carried in the U.S. and State Capitals?

Dr. Lemmer @McKeag

The NRA-ILA Leadership Forum will be held Friday in Houston

We have got to get these dirt-bags out of office. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC There is no such thing as being “pro-life” while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place.



It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end. There is no such thing as being “pro-life” while supporting laws that let children be shot in their schools, elders in grocery stores, worshippers in their houses of faith, survivors by abusers, or anyone in a crowded place.It is an idolatry of violence. And it must end. YES! And Trump, Abbott, Cruz set to speak at NRA annual meeting in Houston just days after Uvalde shootingThe NRA-ILA Leadership Forum will be held Friday in HoustonWe have got to get these dirt-bags out of office. twitter.com/AOC/status/152… YES! And Trump, Abbott, Cruz set to speak at NRA annual meeting in Houston just days after Uvalde shootingThe NRA-ILA Leadership Forum will be held Friday in HoustonWe have got to get these dirt-bags out of office. twitter.com/AOC/status/152…

Yes, Karen @KarenVaccinated @LEBassett @atrupar Somebody should start a rumor among the NRA members that they should all bring their guns in defiance of the law since they should be able to have their guns anywhere. @LEBassett @atrupar Somebody should start a rumor among the NRA members that they should all bring their guns in defiance of the law since they should be able to have their guns anywhere.

Chevron 🇺🇦🌈🌊#Resist #BLM @lachevron @LEBassett

Surely that would be a lot more good guys with guns than one bad guy with a gun. They're sending us mixed messages here @atrupar If they only invited good guys with guns then why would it be okay?Surely that would be a lot more good guys with guns than one bad guy with a gun. They're sending us mixed messages here @LEBassett @atrupar If they only invited good guys with guns then why would it be okay?Surely that would be a lot more good guys with guns than one bad guy with a gun. They're sending us mixed messages here

Cancel the NRA-ILA Leadership Conference in Honor of the Uvalde Shooting Victims — Sign the Petition, wrote one user.

