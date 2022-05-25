"We say the same sh*t every single time" - Myles Garrett left livid with prevalent gun laws following Texas elementary school shooting

Myles Garrett echoed a similar sentiment to many celebrities, sports figures, and political talking heads following a mass-murder school shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas. In this incident on Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman entered a classroom in Robb Elementary School and killed 19 children and two teachers in the deadliest school shooting in almost a decade.

Garrett wants to see something happen legislatively to prevent future incidents like this from occurring again. He raised multiple current issues in a lengthy post on a Twitter account.

Garrett evoked the recent Roe V. Wade opinion leak pertaining to abortion rights when talking about yesterday's shooting, saying that a person shouldn't be able to purchase multiple firearms at 18 if women do not have full autonomy of their bodies:

“So an 18-year-old kid is legally within his rights to buy multiple ARs and a pistol online, going on to kill 21 or more people. While a woman in the states can't even have full autonomy of her body in the US? Sh*t just doesn't make sense. It's pathetic..."

He took aim at the Second Amendment, saying that the laws centuries ago didn't account for the level of weaponry available for purchase in the 21st century. He called out America for being the only place where this happens so regularly:

"This isn't the 17/1800's. We aren't taking our muskets out the closet to defend our country. We aren't minutemen. No other country has near the amount of mass shootings as we do and we say the same sh*t every single time. Prayers and condolences that aren't bringing and of those loved ones back or easing any of those broken hearts.”

As for whether Myles Garrett cares about your disagreements with him, he let it be known that he does not:

"If you have a problem with what I've said, I could not give a damn. Stop normalizing the death of innocents by troubled individuals and rationalizing it with the idea of safety. It isn't safe. We see that on the news every week.”

Myles Garrett is joined by other notable athletes and coaches in speaking out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was perhaps the most notable other name to speak out on the deadly mass shooting in West Texas, but several other athletes spoke out in addition to him and the Cleveland Browns star.

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes 🏽 Has to stop man…… prayers to all the families in Texas Has to stop man…… prayers to all the families in Texas 🙏🏽

Patrick Mahomes, J.J. Watt, and Daurice Fountain all commented on the tragedy in separate tweets as well.

