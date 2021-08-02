Why did Chris Chan get arrested? Video with cops goes viral as Sonichu comic creator is charged with incest 

Internet personality Christine Weston “Chris” Chandler aka Chris Chan has been arrested at the Henrico County Regional Jail West in Virginia. The creator of the Sonichu web-series is being arrested on charges of incest.

The 39 year old content creator was handcuffed at the Regency Inn where she was staying under an Emergency Protection Order issued by Ruckersville Police.

Police conducted a welfare check at Chan's residence on July 30 after disturbing chat receipts and audio clips of Chan admitting to raping her 80-year-old mother were released.

Her mother was moved from their home to a hospital, while Chan was not allowed to enter the premises until August 5 after she was issued an Emergency Protective Order.

Why was Chris Chan arrested?

Chris Chan became popular after creating the famous Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokemon crossover character "Sonichu." The artist has been endlessly mocked for her amateur art style and writing.

Audio clips of the Sonichu creator admitting to having sexual relations with her mother went viral online. Her mother, who has been suffering from dementia for some time, became popular online after appearing on Chan's social media platforms. .

In the eight-minute phone recording, Chan described the sexual act in detail and went on to say that she had stopped addressing her mother as “mother.”

On Sunday, Chris Chan was exposed for being arrested outside a hotel in Charlottesville, Virginia. Footage went live by alt-right podcaster Ethan Ralph on YouTube. Chan appeared to be in handcuffs.

Chris Chan has been mocked online ever since she created the popular Sonichu web-series. People trolled the creator by forming fake profiles on websites and disguising themselves as potential girlfriends.

This event began taking place after Chan had revealed that she was on a “love quest” in search for a girlfriend.

Chris Chan will be charged with engaging in sexual intercourse with her mother which is considered to be a class 5 felony in Virginia.

