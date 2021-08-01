Why Internet trolls are turning Jacksepticeye dad's death into memes

Seán William McLoughlin better known as Jacksepticeye, is a popular YouTube content creator, well known within the fraternity for his hilarious vlogs and comedic Let's Play series.

In early January of 2021, Jacksepticeye's father passed away, following which he shared a Tweet stating that he would be requiring some privacy for the time being, and took a break from creating content on YouTube as well.

Upon returning to YouTube, Seán uploaded a video titled "Loss" in which he spoke in detail about the loss of his father, and how he's having to cope with the reality of the situation.

the amount of comments on jacksepticeye's "loss" vid saying that his dad is "burning in hell" is genuinely depressing — Biko (@ninja_muffin69) July 28, 2021

Given his popularity, fans swarmed the emotional video and flooded the comment section. Soon, trolls began to descendon the video to make fun and ridicule the situation.

While the comments were disliked and removed, the issue has now once more suddenly rekindled, and several YouTube channels have popped up and begun creating content mocking Jacksepticeye's father's death. But the real question to be asked is. "Why are internet trolls turning Jacksepticeye dad's death into memes? The answer is Attention seekers.

Trolls continue to use Jacksepticeye father's death as meme content

What began as a series of hateful comments and messages on social media targeting Jacksepticeye's father has escalated into a full blown "memefest" with videos titled, "Why Jacksepticeye's Dad Deserved It" flooding the Internet.

One of these content creators, called Foodistzen, began uploading videos a while ago making fun of the situation, and claiming the Jacksepticeye's father was evil. In his video he says,

"He is burning burning in hell right now, he is screaming in internal damnation for all the things he did. His dad deserved it, and he's stupid. His funeral was so boring, and stupid."

Another content creator, going by the name of Daniel Foodist Man, proclaimed that Jacksepticeye's father was a racist for making fun of George Floyd. According to him, after Seán's dad was exposed, in order to cover up the debacle, he copystruck the videos to hide the evidence.

By the looks of it, content creators are simply looking to cash in on the hate and profit from it. However, given the circumstances of the situation, fans and supporters are pushing back by burying them in YouTube's algorithm by disliking the video.

Despite their best efforts, Jacksepticeye has remained strong, and even took to TikTok to share a short message, addressing the trolls and talking about the situation at hand:

"To any of you who posted memes about it and posted negative stuff about it, you are absolute scum and I f****** hate you, because you made something that was so hard so much harder to go through. And being a person of influence online, it's sort of hard to avoid a lot of things and it's hard to go through something like this knowing that so many people want information and so many prying eyes on things. But thankfully, most people were very kind and very sincere and genuine about it, so thank you."

It's unclear why this bizarre trend took off or how it started, but by the looks of it the issue is not slowing down anytime soon. As time passes, more and more attention seekers are hopping on the trend and fueling it further.

However, with that being said, the good thing about trends is that they tend to disappear. Hopefully the situation improves, and Jacksepticeye's father will stop being targeted for attention.

Words cannot describe how appalling, repulsive, disgusting and sicking this makes me. How dare you?! Does human decency not exist anymore. and the "his dad wasn't the imposter" joke is really telling how much Among us as damaged our socitity — ♥ KING OF MEAN ♥ (@evanpot97221309) July 26, 2021

