Jacksepticeye receives support online after insensitive trolls target his dad's death 

In early January, Jacksepticeye's father passed away. Jacksepticeye, real name Sean McLoughlin, shared a tweet stating that he and his family requested privacy at the time.

During that time, Jacksepticeye took a break from his YouTube channel before returning in February with a video titled Loss. In the video, Jacksepticeye discussed the loss of his father and dealing with grief during the break that he took from the platform.

While many fans were in support of Jacksepticeye discussing his feelings and the loss of his father, many trolls began making disrespectful comments on his videos.

The comments, for each video, were promptly deleted after receiving a lot of negative responses. In a YouTube video uploaded on July 26th, Connor Pugs shared his view on the recent situation involving Jacksepticeye's comment section.

"This is obviously attention seeking. This is obviously trolling, but whenever you see trolling on the internet. I don't know that just like something about bringing up the loss of a very close family member it just seems like it's a kind of a different level."

Another user shares support of Jacksepticeye

Fellow YouTuber Jadyn also made a video commenting on the negative response from trolls following Jacksepticeye's loss.

"You would think people would respect Jack and his wishes, and most people did, but for some reason some people took this as an opportunity to make memes about the death of Jacksepticeye's dad."

In his video titled I Feel Awful For Jacksepticeye, Jadyn addressed how many users on Twitter responded to Jack's tweet with memes and joking comments about his father passing away. However, the harassment of Jacksepticeye continued with users posting meme compilations revolving around Jacksepticeye's father's passing.

Jacksepticeye addressed those users in his YouTube video titled Loss, stating:

"To any of you who posted memes about it and posted negative stuff about it, you are absolute scum and I f--king hate you because you made something that was hard so much harder to go through. And to be a person of influence online, it's sort of hard to avoid a lot of things and its hard to go through something like this knowing that so many people are around and so many people know who you are and so many people want information and so many prying eyes on things. But thankfully, most people were very kind and very sincere and geniune about it, so thank you."

Jacksepticeye has not commented recently on the situation. In his most recent video, Jacksepticeye shared a short film similar to Bo Burnham's Inside.

