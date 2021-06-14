PUBG Mobile streamer, Madan, under police radar for hateful remarks

There are numerous PUBG Mobile influencers on the internet who impress mobile gamers with their fighting skills. These players use YouTube as a platform to showcase their talent.

Complaints have been heaped on Madan, who posted on a YouTube channel obscenely talking about boys and girls through PUBG live streams.#madanop #madanism #PUBGMobile #pubgmadan #PUBG — NewsBricks (@NewsBricks) June 14, 2021

Recently, three PUBG Mobile gamers, Paras Sharma, Inder Preet, and Shivamm Raghav, were called out for hateful remarks towards a famous politician. PUBG Mobile influencer Madan is currently under police radar for hateful comments towards women.

Complaint filed against PUBG Mobile streamer Madan

Popular PUBG Mobile gamer, Madan, who has over 7 lakh subscribers on his YouTube channel, tends to bad-mouth his opponents and teammates. His fans do not seem to mind this attitude.

He recently vocally abused a girl while streaming and the video went viral on social media. This brought to our attention the way he behaves with players online.

Police complaint has been lodged against Madan (Image via N O T H I N G; YouTube)

While most players condemned this attitude, some stood up for him. Some players even defended it, stating that it is a part of entertainment.

Another allegation has been made against the PUBG Mobile player. It was mentioned that he targeted young girls who are into PUBG Mobile and invited them to a dirty video chat via Instagram. Madan's YouTube account is linked to his Instagram profile.

To stand up against the alleged actions, a complaint was lodged against Madan with the Chennai Crime Branch Police and the State Child Welfare Commission. Players can expect action to be taken against this PUBG Mobile streamer if his actions are proven guilty.

On being accused, Madan denied all claims that have been made against him. He stated that he has been over-working to create content and that these are fake news spread by jealous people.

